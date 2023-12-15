Platform 7 episode 3 recap: The truth about Lisa's death is revealed

Platform 7 episode 3 sees all the pieces fall into place as Lisa finally remembers what happened the fateful night she died.

Here is everything you need to know about Platform 7 episode 3...

After two episodes of watching Lisa wonder what tragic events led to her taking her own life on platform 7, episode 3 is made up almost entirely of a series of flashbacks that finally shed light on what happened the night she died - and as we thought, not everything is as it seems.

After working out that Matt's strange flatmate, Richard, is actually just a little odd and not a killer after all, it turns out that it is Matt who Lisa was scared of in the run-up to her untimely death.

After catching Matt lying to his new fling in episode 2 that Lisa had mental health issues and took her own life, Lisa's memory starts returning, revealing that her relationship with Matt was far from rosy and that he was coercively controlling her, manipulating her and belittling her at every given opportunity.

Matt tries to get Lisa to sign half the house over to him. (Image credit: ITV)

Starting right at the beginning of their relationship, we see how Lisa falls for Matt's charms, even taking him to meet her parents where he impresses them with his talk of being a doctor and soon he is moving into Lisa's flat.

Richard, who is helping Matt move in gives Lisa an ominous 'good luck' when he leaves, leaving Lisa rattled and us realizing that he clearly knows more about Matt's controlling ways than we originally thought.

We then see Matt opening up to Lisa in a moment of vulnerability when he admits his relationship with his mother was tricky, claiming she always told him he was never good enough... perhaps hinting at how he has grown into such a controlling person as an adult. Or, could he be lying entirely?

The cracks start to show in Lisa and Matt's relationship when Lisa finds a photo of him with an ex. When Lisa asks who the woman is in the photo, he tells her pretty much what he tells his current girlfriend about Lisa, claiming that she was controlling and so he ended it with her - sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Matt attacks Lisa, showing his true colours. (Image credit: ITV)

Matt then drives a wedge between Izzy and Lisa, jealous of their close friendship, and when Izzy tells Lisa that her cousin Jasmine has had to move wards at the hospital where she works with Matt because of his inappropriate behavior, the pair finally fall out.

Lisa doesn't want to hear that Matt has been flirting with other women, and Izzy is upset that Lisa doesn't believe her, so the pair stop talking to one another.

Later Matt's controlling behavior intensifies when he tells Lisa that he wants to remortgage her flat so he can get his name on the deeds, but when she hesitates, admitting that it is all a bit soon, he turns things on her and makes her question why she was so against it.

Later we see Lisa excited when she is offered the opportunity at work to apply for the deputy head role at her school... but instead of being happy for his girlfriend, Matt cruelly tells her he doesn't think she has got what it takes for the role, and with his words ringing in her ears, Lisa goes to work the following day and withdraws her application, leaving her heartbroken.

But when Lisa tells Matt what she has done, he again turns the tables on her and says it was her decision and she should live with it.

The police bring Lisa home to Matt after his attack. (Image credit: ITV)

In another flashback, we see Matt and Lisa out on a run, and when she dares to question his opinion on something, he grabs her by the throat in the middle of the woods, threatening that he knows where a nerve lies in her neck that would paralyze her facial muscles and cause immeasurable pain. Although the encounter only lasts seconds, it leaves Lisa terrified and finally seeing Matt for who he really is.

After this Matt's controlling behavior gets worse and worse, and every time Lisa tries to reach out to someone, her plan is scuppered, making it all the more frustrating that she tries to talk to someone but doesn't manage it.

One night we see Lisa and Matt argue, and he loses his temper, pinning her against the wall with his hand around her neck. Terrified, Lisa escapes and runs away into the night, but soon a police officer finds her, and Matt plays the worried boyfriend routine, pretending the argument never happened and making Lisa look unhinged.

It soon becomes clear that Matt is tracking Lisa after she tries to meet her dad to tell him about Matt's control, only for Matt to arrive just as she is about to open up. Soon the penny drops for Lisa that he has been following her, and she confronts Matt, throwing his clothes in a suitcase and ending things with him.

However, Matt doesn't take well to being thrown out of the house and starts threatening Lisa, realizing he is losing his grip on her. He pins her down on the bed and tries to kill her there and then, but luckily she escapes and runs out of the house.

This is the point where we catch up with the flashbacks Lisa was having of her running away from someone in episode 1. However, this time instead of cutting when Matt grabs Lisa's feet as she tries to get over the security fence at the station, this time we see he follows her over, only for her to back away from him as he tries to catch her, and she falls backwards into the path of an oncoming train.

Lisa comes back to the present day, where she is still a ghost and is sitting on her old bathroom floor, but something has changed in her since remembering the truth about how she died. Not only can she cry real tears, but she smashes the bathroom mirror, shocking herself that she can make contact with physical things now.

Making good use of her new-found skill, she goes into the lounge where Matt is sleeping on the sofa with his new girlfriend and Lisa smashes the photo of her and Matt on the floor, waking Matt up. He is clearly terrified... could this mean Lisa can start haunting him in some sort of revenge?

So now we know Lisa didn't take her own life, and that it was all down to Matt's coercive control... but will anyone be able to prove his guilt?

All four episodes of Platform 7 are available to watch on ITVX now.