How to watch Platform 7 online from anywhere

ITV is treating us to a psychological thriller with Platform 7. It is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Louise Doughty.

you can watch Platform 7 for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service.

Platform 7 centres around Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), who witnesses a catastrophic event while stuck at a train station. Things don’t end there, though. She then has to battle her disrupted memory to work out the connection between that incident and her own life. Those memories are jogged in no small part because British Transport Police Officer Akash, played by Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project, The Essex Serpent), gets interested in the case.

Of course, things are not quite as they seem. Lisa is wandering the platform having taken her own life. She encounters other ghostly figures too as she tries to work out why her seemingly perfect life deteriorated.

ITV has brought together a strong cast for this show, with screenwriter Paula Milne also on board. Jobson is known for her BAFTA-nominated performance in Top Boy, as well as roles in Noughts and Crosses and Dark Heart. Alongside her and Chowdhury are Toby Regbo as Matt and Phil Davis as Edward.

The novel on which this four-part limited series is based was a huge hit. The mix of reality and the supernatural should translate well onto the screen. Expect plenty of drama as well as some mind-bending and disturbing elements.

How to watch Platform 7 in the UK

ITV is making Platform 7 available for free via its ITVX streaming service from Thursday, December 7. It will eventually air on ITV1, but we may have to wait some time for that. ITVX is free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Full details on how to do that below.

How to watch Platform 7 in the US

We do expect an international release eventually, but there has been no confirmed US premiere date for Platform 7 as yet. So, those across the Atlantic may have to wait to enjoy the thriller.

If you are a Brit currently away in America you can use a VPN to watch the series.

All four episodes of Platform 7 will become available on ITVX on Thursday, December 7 – perfect for some winter binge-watching!