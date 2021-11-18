‘South Park: Post-COVID’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Paramount Plus exclusive

South Park has been a TV staple since 1997 and it even got a movie in 1999, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. Now, South Park fans will be treated to something brand new: South Park: Post-COVID, a special that will be released exclusively on streaming.

South Park was created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The animated comedy follows Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny and the rest of their grade-school friends and families as they get into all kinds of irreverent adventures in their quiet, dysfunctional Colorado town. In terms of longevity, South Park only trails The Simpsons for animated TV shows.

But even in all that time, South Park: Post-COVID is going to go places that the show has rarely (if ever) tread before — we’re going to see the main quartet as adults.

Read on to find out everything that we know about South Park: Post-COVID.

This brand new South Park special will be available for Paramount Plus subscribers to watch as a Thanksgiving treat (for those of you not in the U.S., Nov. 25). South Park: Post-COVID will be available to all subscribers where Paramount Plus currently available, which includes the U.S., the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada.

There is no indication that South Park: Post-COVID is only going to be available for a limited time, so for U.K. and European regions expecting Paramount Plus in 2022 will by all accounts be able to watch the special on-demand when the streaming service becomes available for them.

What is the plot of ‘South Park: Post-COVID’?

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

As I said, the boys get old. South Park: Post-COVID asks the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? We’ll see Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny (even he made it through!) as adults and how they were impacted by COVID.

The South Park team has not put out a new season amid the lockdowns, restrictions and other things surrounding the last year-and-a-half, but this will be their third (and possibly last?) pandemic-related special. They previously released the South Park Pandemic Special and South ParQ: The Vaccination Special on Comedy Central.

Is there a trailer for ‘South Park: Post-COVID’?

Paramount Plus released the first (and probably only) trailer for South Park: Post-COVID on Nov. 18. In it we see Stan and Kyle as adults, as well as Randy Marsh, now a senior citizen. Give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘South Park: Post-COVID’

South Park: Post-COVID is a Paramount Plus exclusive, so there won’t be any way to watch it unless you have a subscription to the streaming service. The good news is that you have options. First, any new potential subscriber can try Paramount Plus free for one-week, then after that they have the choice of either a $4.99 per month ad-supported plan or a $9.99 per month ad-free plan.

In addition to the South Park: Post-COVID special, Paramount Plus is the home to a vast library of Paramount and ViacomCBS movies and TV shows, live sports and Paramount Plus originals like Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Discovery, iCarly, the upcoming 1883 and more.

Where can you stream ‘South Park’ episodes?

South Park: Post-COVID will be the first South Park content that Paramount Plus will offer. In all likelihood due to previous licensing agreements, previous seasons of South Park are currently available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.