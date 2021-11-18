Paramount Plus ‘South Park’ exclusive gets first trailer

The South Park boys have been on TV since 1997, but get ready to see them like you've never seen them before — old. As we see in the first trailer for the Paramount Plus exclusive original, South Park: Post-COVID gives a wide berth to the “post” in the title and picks up with Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny in their adulthood.

South Park: Post-COVID is getting a Thanksgiving Day release in the U.S.; that will be Nov. 25 for Paramount Plus subscribers in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada.

After doing a pair of pandemic-related specials that aired on Comedy Central (which get a call back in the trailer), South Park: Post-COVID will look into the future to answer the question of what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? As we’ll see, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were deeply impacted.

The trailer isn’t too long and all we really see are older versions of Stan, Kyle and Mr. Marsh, but that in itself is kind of crazy as all these characters have stayed the same in the nearly 25 years they’ve been a part of the culture. Watch the trailer right here:

This isn’t the only South Park exclusive the Paramount Plus has in the works. There is a second special on the horizon, which we know almost next to nothing about other than it is expected to debut on the streaming service in December. Could this be a Christmas-themed special? It’s something that would harken back to how creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker first came up with the idea for South Park, with an animated short called The Spirit of Christmas.

Though Comedy Central, which airs South Park regularly, is owned by ViacomCBS, old episodes of South Park are not yet available on Paramount Plus, likely because of previous licensing deals. The animated series is currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

But Paramount Plus will be the only place you can watch South Park: Post-COVID. If you are not yet signed up for Paramount Plus, you can choose between a $4.99 ad-supported plan and a $9.99 ad-free plan; the South Park special will be available to stream on both plans.