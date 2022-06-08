All Star Shore — release date, contestants and all about this battle of the world's biggest reality stars

All Star Shore is on its way to the UK's new streaming service Paramount Plus and it's sure to become a big favorite of Love Island fans! Bringing together the likes of TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, All Star Shore is hosting the party to end all parties in an exotic summer location. Featuring 14 reality stars from the most popular shows around the globe, this new 11-part series will see contestants all move in to ‘the ultimate shore house’ in the Canary Islands where they will battle it out in a series of party games for a cash prize, not to mention global bragging rights.

So here’s everything you need to know about the international party competition All Star Shore on Paramount Plus...

All Star Shore is an 11-part series will premiere in the UK on new streaming service Paramount+ on Thursday June 30 2022, so there’s not long to wait! And yes, the UK is getting Paramount Plus, from June 22 2022. We will update on the show's international and US air date when we hear.

Is there a trailer for All Star Shore?

There's no All Star Shore trailer just yet, and we’re not sure Paramount+ will release one, but if they do we’ll post it on here.

All Star Shore — how it works

Billed as a ‘party competition show’, All Star Shore will see 14 reality contestants from around the globe come together in a house in the Canary Islands. There they will take part in wild party games such as Party Pong and Shots and Found. The winner will receive a huge cash prize and the honour of being crowned the world’s ultimate reality TV star.

All Star Shore — the contestants

The UK contestants in All Star Shore are TOWIE and I'm A Celebrity... star Joey Essex alongside Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw, James Tindale and Chloe Ferry. They will face the US stars Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore), Love Island’s Trina Njoroge and Johnny Middlebrooks, Blake Horstmann (Bachelor in Paradise) and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Other contestants from around the world are Venezuelan Giannina Gibelli (Love Is Blind), Karime Pindter and Luis ‘Potro’ Cabellero (both from Acapulco Shore), Marina Gregory (Ex on the Beach Brazil) and Ricardo Salusse from Rio Shore.

James Tindale from Geordie Shore will be up against Joey Essex and others. (Image credit: Getty)