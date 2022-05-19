Jersey Shore's Snooki, original cast don’t approve of planned reboot

Although it may seem like a lifetime ago, there was an era in pop culture history when MTV was the go-to platform for millennials seeking to scratch their reality TV itch. Shows like Jersey Shore, The Real World, Laguna Beach and Making the Band captivated their attention and became conversation starters among friends. However as the demographic grew up, many millennials traded in their appetite for young adult "soap operas" for the grown antics of Real Housewives on Bravo and 90 Day romance on TLC.

Perhaps in an effort to recapture some of the magic from the cable network’s golden years, MTV is planning to reboot the Jersey Shore, calling the new series Jersey Shore 2.0. In a statement given to E News , MTV states:

"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

While the execs at MTV may be excited about the forthcoming show, the cast of the original Jersey Shore is not pleased. In a collective statement placed on their social media channels, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Paul "DJ Pauly D" said in part:

"We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

You can read the full statement below, and see that they stamped the message with #WeAreJerseyShore.

Now for those of you asking if Snooki and crew have been on MTV for 13 years, the answer is yes. While they are no longer on the original series Jersey Shore, since 2018, the group has starred in the spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation for five seasons.

Fans don’t approve of Jersey Shore 2.0

It looks like some fans of the original cast have shared in the sentiment of not wanting to see a Jersey Shore 2.0.

