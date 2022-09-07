The Real Love Boat season 1: release date, cast and everything we know

It’s time to hit the seven seas (or just the Mediterranean Sea) for a new dating show, The Real Love Boat. Inspired by the hit series The Love Boat that aired from 1977 to 1987, the reality show takes place on a luxury cruise line.

Real-life single people are brought together for a chance at love. They’ll be tested along the way by going through challenges to assess their compatibility and chemistry. One lucky couple will make it to the end where they’ll win a cash prize and luxury Princess Cruise trip. An opportunity to find love and money? Why didn’t we sign up for this?

The US isn’t the only country getting The Real Love Boat. Australia is making its own version to air on Channel 10, which will include Hannah Ferrier of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean . The premise remains the same and will also take place on the Mediterranean Sea.

Here’s everything we know about The Real Love Boat.

Love is in the air on Wednesday, October 5, on CBS. You can watch The Real Love Boat premiere at 9 pm ET/CT. It’ll be joining CBS’ fall lineup, sandwiched between Survivor season 43 and The Amazing Race season 34 .

Who is in the The Real Love Boat season 1 cast?

Jerry O’Connell, who hosts The Talk on CBS, and his wife, Rebecca Romjin, are co-hosting The Real Love Boat. To make it even more special, the couple is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary while at sea.

"So with the help of Princess Cruise lines and our producers, we’ll be docked in Istanbul, maybe I’ll ask the producers if I can do a little vow renewal," O’Connell teased (opens in new tab). The couple’s kids will also be onboard to experience the fun.

No ship is complete without a crew. You can expect a captain and a cruise director to play important roles in matchmaking the singles.

The contestants, however, are still a mystery, but are bound to hold the entertainment factor of the series as Cupid is at play.

What is the The Real Love Boat season 1 premise?

The romance is full steam ahead on this Mediterranean voyage. The Real Love Boat takes place on a luxury ship and features potential mates who are looking for love. The unscripted competition show puts the contestants through challenges to (hopefully) make connections.

There are pit stops along the way, so the cast can explore European destinations, like Italy and Greece. O’Connell explained that the show hopes to bring back the "hopeful and joyous" side of finding love.

Is there a The Real Love Boat season 1 trailer?

The Real Love Boat is "expecting you" to tune in. CBS is giving a very, very quick look inside what you can expect on your television screen with a short trailer.

Welcome aboard the #RealLoveBoat! 🫶🛳 Romance is in the air and we're ready to find love starting Wednesday, October 5th on @CBS! 💘 pic.twitter.com/HUYm6Q5DunSeptember 2, 2022 See more

How to watch The Real Love Boat

Season 1 of The Real Love Boat airs on CBS, which is one of the four major TV networks in the US that’s accessible through a cable subscription. Cut the cord from traditional cable? Services, such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV , carry CBS for live viewing as well. Paramount Plus premium subscribers can also watch their local CBS station through the streaming service.

It is unclear at this time if The Real Love Boat is going to be available for UK viewers either on TV or on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Since The Real Love Boat is inspired by The Love Boat, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to peek at the original before the series premiere. You can watch the 70s show on Paramount Plus.