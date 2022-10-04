Meet The Real Love Boat season 1 cast: the crew and singles onboard

Get ready to meet the cast and crew of The Real Love Boat

CBS is adding some romance to its fall lineup with the release of The Real Love Boat season 1 . Between the crew and contestants, something tells us that the heart eyes are going to be sailing on The Love Boat-inspired series.

Over the course of nearly a month, the Princess Cruises ship takes the cast through the Mediterranean Sea, making pit stops at beautiful cities, including Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more. The singles go on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples’ compatibility and chemistry, where they’ll also win rewards.

Can't find a match? Those contestants are "Shoved Off" and left behind at port. The one winning couple at the end, however, earns a cash prize and a luxury Princess Cruises trip.

We knew that Jerry O’Connell of The Talk and his wife, Rebecca Romjin, would be co-hosting the reality show, but let's meet the three crew members, who play a pivotal role in matchmaking, and the 12 singles hoping to step off board hand-in-hand with another contestant.

The Real Love Boat crew

Paolo Arrigo

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Captain Paolo Arrigo is 46 years old and calls Italy home. His career at sea started more than 25 years ago. After serving in the Italian Coast Guard for a year, he became a deck cadet on Princess Cruises in 1996.

Ezra Freeman

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

This 26-year-old, who is serving as the bartender on the cruise, calls the US home, but has been with Princess Cruises since 2019. With a passion for matchmaking, Freeman believes that beautiful views and people are the makings of an intense romantic experience.

Matt Mitcham

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Stemming from Canada, 36-year-old Matt Mitcham has been a cruise director for 14 years. In fact, he found love onboard himself in 2016 and is now married. He’s ready to help other people find what he has.

The Real Love Boat singles

Unfortunately, CBS has shared very little info about the singles coming aboard The Real Love Boat yet outside of their age and hometown, so you'll just have to watch the reality series to learn more about each and who could be a good match.

In the meantime, here's the group of singles looking for love at sea:

Daniel Cooper

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 25

Home: Atlanta

Brett De Laura

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 36

Home: Dana Point, Calif.

Michael Gonzalez

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 35

Home: New York/Los Angeles

Marty Hassett

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 33

Home: Charlotte, N.C.

Forrest Jones

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 30

Home: Houston Texas

Nathan Kroger

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 24

Home: Cincinnati, Ohio

Jordan Malabanan

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 26

Home: Windsor, Ontario

Shea-Lynn Noyes

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 28

Home: Toronto

Alisa Shah

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 24

Home: San Diego, Calif.

Emily Stone

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 24

Home: Colgate, Wis.

Brooke White

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 34

Home: Los Angeles

Nicole Wong

(Image credit: Sara Mally/CBS)

Age: 28

Home: Vancouver, British Columbia

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5 at 9 pm ET/CT on CBS — right between Survivor season 43 and The Amazing Race season 34.