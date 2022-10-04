Meet The Real Love Boat season 1 cast: the crew and singles onboard
CBS is adding some romance to its fall lineup with the release of The Real Love Boat season 1. Between the crew and contestants, something tells us that the heart eyes are going to be sailing on The Love Boat-inspired series.
Over the course of nearly a month, the Princess Cruises ship takes the cast through the Mediterranean Sea, making pit stops at beautiful cities, including Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more. The singles go on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples’ compatibility and chemistry, where they’ll also win rewards.
Can't find a match? Those contestants are "Shoved Off" and left behind at port. The one winning couple at the end, however, earns a cash prize and a luxury Princess Cruises trip.
We knew that Jerry O’Connell of The Talk and his wife, Rebecca Romjin, would be co-hosting the reality show, but let's meet the three crew members, who play a pivotal role in matchmaking, and the 12 singles hoping to step off board hand-in-hand with another contestant.
The Real Love Boat crew
Paolo Arrigo
Captain Paolo Arrigo is 46 years old and calls Italy home. His career at sea started more than 25 years ago. After serving in the Italian Coast Guard for a year, he became a deck cadet on Princess Cruises in 1996.
Ezra Freeman
This 26-year-old, who is serving as the bartender on the cruise, calls the US home, but has been with Princess Cruises since 2019. With a passion for matchmaking, Freeman believes that beautiful views and people are the makings of an intense romantic experience.
Matt Mitcham
Stemming from Canada, 36-year-old Matt Mitcham has been a cruise director for 14 years. In fact, he found love onboard himself in 2016 and is now married. He’s ready to help other people find what he has.
The Real Love Boat singles
Unfortunately, CBS has shared very little info about the singles coming aboard The Real Love Boat yet outside of their age and hometown, so you'll just have to watch the reality series to learn more about each and who could be a good match.
In the meantime, here's the group of singles looking for love at sea:
Daniel Cooper
Age: 25
Home: Atlanta
Brett De Laura
Age: 36
Home: Dana Point, Calif.
Michael Gonzalez
Age: 35
Home: New York/Los Angeles
Marty Hassett
Age: 33
Home: Charlotte, N.C.
Forrest Jones
Age: 30
Home: Houston Texas
Nathan Kroger
Age: 24
Home: Cincinnati, Ohio
Jordan Malabanan
Age: 26
Home: Windsor, Ontario
Shea-Lynn Noyes
Age: 28
Home: Toronto
Alisa Shah
Age: 24
Home: San Diego, Calif.
Emily Stone
Age: 24
Home: Colgate, Wis.
Brooke White
Age: 34
Home: Los Angeles
Nicole Wong
Age: 28
Home: Vancouver, British Columbia
The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5 at 9 pm ET/CT on CBS — right between Survivor season 43 and The Amazing Race season 34.
