School Spirits: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Prepare to be spooked by School Spirits, the new Paramount Plus supernatural thriller where a deceased young woman spooks the hallways of her high school.

Following the success of shows like Wednesday comes School Spirits, another coming-of-age story with a spooky twist. Here's what we know about the new Paramount Plus original...

School Spirits: When does it start?

School Spirits premieres on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada with the first two episodes arriving on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

In the UK the first two episodes of the eight-part series land on Friday, March 10, with subsequent hour-long episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays.

School Spirits: What's the plot?

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, School Spirits follows the (mis)fortunes of Maddie, a deceased teen stuck in the afterlife, after mysteriously vanishing from Split River High School. As she navigates her new existence, she connects with a support group of other students also stuck in limbo at the school. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey — but it seems that the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers...

School Spirits: Who's in the cast?

School Spirits' main protagonist Maddie is played by Peyton List, best known for portraying villain-with-a-conscience Tory Nichols in the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Other cast members include Reboot star Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (Reign) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (The Society) as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds) as Claire Zolinski and Milo Manheim (Zombies 3) as Wally Clark.

Oppenheimer's Josh Zuckerman and Orange is the New Black star Maria Dizzia also have recurring guest roles as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.

School Spirits: Is there a trailer?

You bet there is! Here's an action-packed teaser of what's to come in School Spirits, with Maddie struggling to come to terms with her death and trying to work out what happened in the lead up to her joining the after life...