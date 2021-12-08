Next ‘South Park: Post COVID’ Paramount Plus special set for Dec. 16

If you’ve already watched the Paramount Plus exclusive South Park: Post COVID, then you know it set itself up for a continuation. South Park fans won’t have to wait long to see how the story concludes as South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID is going to premiere on the Paramount Plus streaming service for U.S. and Canadian subscribers on Dec. 16 (subscribers in the Nordics, Latin America and Australia will get at an as yet undetermined date in December).

South Park: Post COVID was the first South Park content to exclusively premiere on Paramount Plus (and in general, as HBO Max still has the streaming rights to the long-running TV show), launching on the service on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25). The story was set in the future, with the main boys all grown up and brought back together following Kenny’s death. However, when it was revealed that Kenny died from COVID, panic sets in amongst everyone in South Park and its up to Stan, Kyle and Cartman to fix everything.

How they’ll do that is to time travel to the past when they were younger to try and stop COVID before it ever happened. However, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

Check out the trailer for South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID right here.

According to ViacomCBS, South Park: Post COVID set records for first-day streaming for all movies and TV series that have debuted on Paramount Plus so far.

South Park is one of the most popular animated series of all time. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park debuted in 1997 on Comedy Central. The show will celebrate 25 years in August 2022, but it already has been renewed through its 30th season.

Despite not currently carrying classic South Park episodes, Paramount Plus is planning on having 14 original, made-for-streaming South Park events. South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID is the second Paramount Plus exclusive event.

If you are not a Paramount Plus subscriber and want to watch these South Park specials, you will need to sign up for the streaming service. The specials are available to both subscribers to the $4.99 per month ad-supported and $9.99 per month ad-free Paramount Plus plans.