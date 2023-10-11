South Park: Joining the Panderverse — release date, teaser and everything we know about the event

For over 25 years, the creators of South Park have kept their finger on the pulse of pop culture, trends and news stories. Now, in a new Paramount Plus exclusive event, South Park: Joining the Panderverse will tackle one of the buzziest topics of the moment: AI.

Joining the Panderverse joins other South Park specials on Paramount Plus such as South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: Post COVID.

Here's everything we know about South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

The South Park: Joining the Panderverse event premieres Friday, October 27, in the US and on Saturday, October 28, in the UK and Australia.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse plot

Here's the synopsis of South Park: Joining the Panderverse from Paramount Plus: "In South Park: Joining the Panderverse Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down."

South Park: Joining the Panderverse cast

Returning to voice the beloved South Park characters are creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Stone provides the voice for Kenny McCormick, Kyle Broflovski and Butters while Parker voices Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh and Stan’s father Randy. Stone and Parker also step in to voice other characters as needed.

Other members of the voice cast include Adrien Beard as Tolkien Black, April Stewart as Sharon Marsh and Mona Marshall as Sheila Broflovski.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse trailer

There's no trailer for South Park: Joining the Panderverse just yet, but Paramount Plus provided a teaser that hints at what's to come in the new exclusive event. Take a look below.

How to watch South Park: Joining the Panderverse

The South Park: Joining the Panderverse is an exclusive event coming to Paramount Plus in the US on Friday, October 27, and to the UK and Australia on October 28.

You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to see what the service is all about.

