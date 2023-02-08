How to watch South Park: stream new episodes and past seasons

For 26 years, South Park and its irreverent style has been making viewers roll on the floor laughing, and they're still going with South Park season 26. Between the all new episodes premiering weekly and countless classic episodes from the previous 25 seasons, there's so much for South Park fans to watch. The question is how?

There are multiple ways to stream South Park online, as the series is split between a few different streaming services. But that's where we come in, as we're here to break down all the different ways you can watch South Park, from new episodes to previous seasons to the recent specials.

Here's what you need to know.

How to watch South Park season 26

If you're interested in keeping up with the latest episodes of South Park season 26, you're going to need to have some kind of subscription that gives you access to live TV. That can include a traditional cable subscription that carries Comedy Central so you can watch the animated comedy live or a live TV streaming service with the channel, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You also need one of these services to watch the latest episodes on-demand. New episodes are going to be available to watch online via SouthPark.cc.com (opens in new tab), CC.com (opens in new tab) and the Comedy Central App (opens in new tab), but you need a subscription to a live TV service that carries Comedy Central to watch.

South Park season 26 airs new episodes on Wednesdays.

In the UK, South Park airs on Comedy Central UK on Thursdays.

How to watch South Park seasons 1-25

If you want to watch any episode of South Park from its first 25 seasons, US viewers are going to need a subscription to HBO Max, as the streaming service is the only one that has all of the episodes of the long-running series.

It's similar in the UK, with all past seasons of South Park being available in just one place, but since HBO Max is not available in the UK, they are instead on Paramount Plus.

How to watch South Park specials

There are a few places to watch a handful of South Park specials that have aired over the years. For instance, HBO Max is the streaming home for the documentary 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park and the South ParQ Vaccination Special (at this time, it doesn’t look like either of these specials is available to stream in the UK).

Meanwhile, the South Park: Post COVID and South Park: The Streaming Wars specials were exclusive for Paramount Plus.

How to watch South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Of course, South Park has also had a hit movie that fans of the series would probably like to know how to watch, 1999's South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. US audiences can stream the movie exclusively on Paramount Plus, while in the UK it is available on Prime Video.