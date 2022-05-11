South Park: The Streaming Wars — release date and everything we know about the South Park special

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are heading back to Paramount Plus with an all new exclusive event, South Park: The Streaming Wars. This is the third South Park special that is playing on the streaming service, following 2021’s South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID.

South Park: The Streaming Wars comes as South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022. Fans have already been treated to a six episode season 25 of the animated series, while in addition to South Park: The Streaming Wars, a fourth Paramount Plus exclusive has also been announced, though just with a "later this summer" window for a debut.

Here is everything we know about South Park: The Streaming Wars.

South Park: The Streaming Wars debuts on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, June 1, wherever the streaming service is available.

While that does not currently include the UK and some other European countries, the good news is that is going to change very soon. Paramount Plus launches in the UK on June 22, so South Park: The Streaming Wars, as well as the previous South Park specials, are expected to be part of the Paramount Plus lineup at launch.

What is the South Park: The Streaming Wars plot?

Here is the official synopsis of South Park: The Streaming Wars.

"In South Park: The Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence."

That’s not a whole lot to go off on, but we can assume that the boys and the many other popular characters are going to get in some crazy hijinks.

It'll also be interesting to see if this is a one-off special or if it will lead into the already announced fourth special like the South Park: Post COVID did.

Is there a South Park: The Streaming Wars trailer?

Paramount Plus did release a video to go along with the announcement of South Park: The Streaming Wars, though it can best be described as a teaser, not a trailer. Give it a look below.

Who is in the South Park: The Streaming Wars cast?

No cast information was provided for South Park: The Streaming Wars, but we can expect the voice team from the show to once again reprise their roles. That of course includes co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who voice a range of characters, including the main four boys (Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny).

Other South Park regulars likely to lend their voices include Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard and Jessica Makinson.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars

As a Paramount Plus exclusive event, watching South Park: The Streaming Wars requires a Paramount Plus subscription. You can sign up for either the ad-supported or ad-free plans of Paramount Plus to watch the streaming service’s original content, which includes these South Park specials. A seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus is also available.

Where can you stream South Park episodes?

Despite being a Comedy Central show, which falls under the Paramount Global banner, the South Park TV series is not currently available to stream on Paramount Plus. Instead, those who want to watch past episodes of the animated series need an HBO Max subscription to do so.