South Park season 26: release date and everything we know

It’s hard to believe that we celebrated the 25th anniversary of South Park in 2022 and now season 26 is on the horizon. The long running Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series returns to Comedy Central with all new episodes of the hilariously irreverent animated series. And if you haven't checked out the South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert it's available now on Paramount Plus.

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that will take the show 2027 and an unprecedented 30th season. The deal also includes more of the original streaming “event” shows made exclusively for Paramount Plus; some of the previous streaming events include South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: Post COVID .

Here’s everything we know about South Park season 26.

The new season of South Park arrives in the US on February 8 on Comedy Central. New episodes will also be available to stream the following day in HD on SouthPark.cc.com (opens in new tab), CC.com (opens in new tab) and the Comedy Central App (opens in new tab).

South Park season 26 will be available internationally on Comedy Central at a later date; check back and we’ll post that information as soon as it’s available.

South Park season 26 cast

After all these years it’s no surprise that Stone and Parker will be back to voice the characters that they brought to life over 25 years ago. Stone provides the voice for Kenny McCormick, Kyle Broflovski and Butters while Parker voices Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh and Stan’s father Randy. Stone and Parker also step in to voice other characters as needed.

Other members of the voice cast include Adrien Beard as Tolkien Black, April Stewart as Sharon Marsh and Mona Marshall as Sheila Broflovski.

South Park season 26 plot

There aren’t many details about the upcoming season and that’s ok because we love surprises when it comes to South Park. Historically, new episodes follow whatever trends are popular in pop culture, politics and life in general. That’s part of what makes it so fun—you never know what they’re going after next!

South Park season 26 trailer

To celebrate the news of the approaching season premiere, South Park released a teaser to celebrate the big day. With the new season arriving soon, expect to see lots of promotional videos ahead of its release.

The teaser starts with a glowing sun over a green field full of cows, and then it jumps to poor Butters being subjected to a very unpleasant procedure of some kind. Poor kid, at least he's still humming...

Check out the teaser below:

How to watch South Park season 26

If you're in the US, you can watch South Park season 26 on Comedy Central, which is available through most cable TV packages. Though Comedy Central falls under the Paramount Plus banner, the show is not available to stream on the platform. To catch up on previous seasons of the series, you can find them on HBO Max.