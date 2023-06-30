Meet the Jack Ryan season 4 cast: who's who in the spy drama

Not all heroes wear caps, as Jack Ryan and his allies have saved the day on multiple occasions throughout the run of Prime Video's Jack Ryan series. Now tasked with a new mission, who is part of the Jack Ryan season 4 cast being asked to save the day once again?

Jack Ryan season 4 is set to be the final season of the hit spy drama. As a result, just about all of the main players are back to bring their characters' story arcs to a close, even some that have been away for a while. In addition, there is a new character that could be primed to continue the spy action on the streaming service.

Get the full breakdown of all the main Jack Ryan season 4 cast members right here.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

John Krasinski in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Johnny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

Over the course of four seasons, Jack Ryan has gone from a former Marine and low-level CIA analyst to a skilled government operative. After having to go on the run in Jack Ryan season 3 to save the day, Jack Ryan has now risen to the ranks of CIA Acting Deputy Director. In this position, he is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, but that leads him down a path with enemies both foreign and domestic.

Krasinski has now played Jack Ryan more than any other actor across multiple movies where the character appears (Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and, most notably, Harrison Ford have all played the part). Outside of Krasinski's role as Jim in The Office, Jack Ryan has almost certainly become his most recognizable character. However, fans have also seen him in A Quiet Place, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It's Complicated.

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Betty Gabriel in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

We first met Elizabeth Wright in Jack Ryan season 3, as she was the CIA station chief in Rome where Ryan was stationed. While first unsure if Ryan was a traitor, Wright came to trust Ryan and helped him reclaim his innocence. Wright is once again Ryan's boss in this new season, as she is the new CIA Director.

Betty Gabriel had her breakout role in 2017's Get Out, but has since starred in episodes of Westworld, Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone, Defending Jacob and Clickbait.

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Wendell Pierce in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

James Greer has been one of Ryan's closest allies throughout the series, and that certainly is going to be the case once again, as he looks to be working alongside Ryan at the CIA. However, Greer isn't always thrilled with the way Ryan goes about trying to handle things, or with who.

Long-time actor Wendell Pierce is a fan favorite, with roles in The Wire, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, Sleepers, Treme, Selma, Ray Donovan, Confirmation, Suits and, most recently, Accused season 1.

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Michael Kelly in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

One of those people that Greer is not too happy that Ryan works with is Mike November, a former CIA station chief, who is one of the few people that Ryan has been able to consistently trust.

Michael Kelly is an Emmy-nominated actor for playing the character of Doug Stamper in House of Cards. He has also starred in Kojak, Invincible, Generation Kill, Man of Steel, Everest, Taboo, The Comey Rule and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He also stars in the upcoming Paramount Plus series Special Ops: Lioness.

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Abbie Cornish in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

Dr. Cathy Mueller was Jack Ryan's love interest in season 1, but has not been on the show since. However, she is back for season 4, so will Ryan be dealing with personal issues while he is trying to save the world?

Abbie Cornish's previous credits include Geostorm, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Klondike, Seven Psychopaths, Bright Star and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez

Michael Peña in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

Domingo "Ding" Chavez is a character well-known to Tom Clancy fans, as he has been in the author's Rainbow Six series, but he is brand new to Jack Ryan. He is a federal agent that is described by Jack Ryan as the deadliest operative the CIA has ever deployed and who at the start of the season has gone rogue.

Playing Chavez is Michael Peña, who has been standing out in supporting roles throughout his career, including the likes of the Ant-Man franchise, Moonfall, The Martian, Fury, Gracepoint, American Hustle, End of Watch, Eastbound & Down, Crash and Million Dollar Baby. There are reports, though not confirmed, that Prime Video could be planning a spinoff around Domingo Chavez.

Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah

Louis Ozawa in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

While Prime Video describes Chao Fah as a dangerous leader in the Myanmar Triad, Louis Ozawa said that he "may or may not be the character from Southeast Asia who is an ambitious businessman looking for a better life for his wife and child."

As for Ozawa, he is definitely the actor who has previously appeared in the likes of Hunters, Pachinko, Bosch, The Man in the High Castle and Matador.

You can now watch Jack Ryan season 4 on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Friday through July 14.