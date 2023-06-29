How to watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4: stream the spy thriller online

One of the longest-serving fictional spies returns to our screens on Friday, June 30, when Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 lands, to wrap up John Krasinski's run as the busy CIA analyst.

Based on the works of Tom Clancy, and following many movie adaptations, Jack Ryan puts The Office star Krasinski in the boots of terrorist-fighter Jack Ryan as he's plucked from his CIA desk job and dropped into the field to stop protect his country and thwart baddies.

Season 4 of Jack Ryan features returning faces like Wendell Pierce as Jack's boss and Abbie Cornish as his love interest, but will enjoy the addition of Michael Peña as Ryan's sidekick Ding to provide some comic relief. This has been confirmed to be the last season of the show, so your last chance to enjoy Krasinski's version of the character.

Whether you've been enjoying this action-packed spy show or are interested in diving in for the first time, here's how to watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 online.

How to watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4

You'll only be able to watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 using a streaming service, as it won't be airing on TV. The streamer in question is Amazon's Prime Video, as the show is an Amazon exclusive.

You can watch on Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, as the company's streaming service is one of the many perks available to subscribers. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the US, and £8.99 per month or £95 per year in the UK, though in the US you can instead opt for a Prime Video-only plan for $8.99 per month, which doesn't get you the other bonuses of Prime.

Prime Video also includes the first three seasons of Jack Ryan a well as Without Remorse, another movie set in the 'Ryanverse' starring Michael B. Jordan as John Clark who is Ryan's associate in the novels. More adaptations of Jack Ryan novels are expected on Prime in the future too, just not John Krasinksi-starring ones, as this is his version of the character's last hurrah.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 FAQs

When do episodes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 land? Prime Video isn't wasting your time with Jack Ryan, so you won't be waiting months to see the whole show. There are 6 episodes, and two will debut each Friday beginning on June 30 for three weeks. Here's the full season schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, June 30

Episode 2 — Friday, June 30

Episode 3 — Friday, July 7

Episode 4 — Friday, July 7

Episode 5 — Friday, July 14

Episode 6 — Friday, July 14

Are other Jack Ryan movies on Prime Video? If you're a big fan of Tom Clancy's 'Ryanverse' then you might want to get your fill with more movies based on the character. As mentioned, the first three seasons of Jack Ryan as well as Without Remorse are all Amazon Originals. Chris Pine-starring Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Ben Affleck-starring The Sum of All Fears and Harrison Ford's Patriot Games are all on Prime (and a few other services) in the US, though they're on Paramount Plus in the UK. Ford's other Ryan outing Clear and Present Danger is on Paramount Plus in the US and UK, while Alec Baldwin's outing as the character The Hunt for Red October is also on Paramount's streamer in the UK but isn't on any services in the US.

How to watch Jack Ryan season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Jack Ryan season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

