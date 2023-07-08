Jack Ryan season 4 episode 4 recap: Ryan gets his James Bond-style outing

We're past the mid-way point of Jack Ryan season 4 now, with only three more episodes to wrap up the final season of this Tom Clancy-inspired action spy show.

So far this season we've met new and old members of the Jack Ryan season 4 cast, as everyone works to uncover the ties between the workings of a Triad in Asia, the Cartel in Mexico, assassinations in Nigeria, conspiracies in Washington D.C. and now a deal in Croatia too. Episode 4 brings more drama on almost all fronts, and Jack Ryan has his closest brush yet with becoming James Bond.

With only two episodes after this in Prime Video's popular spy thriller, anything could happen... and a lot is happening! That's why this Jack Ryan season 4 episode 4 recap is so important. We've taken apart the events of the episode and presented them here in a logical and easy-to-understand order.

*Spoilers for Jack Ryan season 4 episode 4 follow*

Fah gets unexpected news

After using his dead brother-in-law as a scapegoat for his subterfuge, Chao Fah Sein (Louis Ozawa) is given a new mission. Instead of going to the marketplace in Dubrovnik as he was supposed to, he gets sent to Geneva. Tin Tun warns him to pack light.

At Geneva, Fah has an appointment... with Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson), a humanitarian who's spent the previous episodes trying to court Jack Ryan's girlfriend into supporting some medical cause. As it turns out, Lemos has affiliations with — or possibly is in charge of — the Silver Lotus Triad.

Lemos tells Fah that she wants him to take control of the Triad and rebuild it, since he's better suited for the role than Tin Tun. That would be a grand promotion if he hadn't spent the three previous episodes trying to get his family out of the Triad.

Something fishy is happening in Bethesda

In Washington D.C., analyst Patrick comes to James Greer (Wendell Pierce) with information that he's discovered about Bizhub (all explained in the previous episode). Turns out, a business called Southwest Petro could be a shell company set up by previous CIA Director Thomas Miller.

Greer travels down to Bethesda, to speak to Dominic Sanderson who's a signatory on the company, but after an explosive reaction from his mother on the topic, Greer discovers that Dom is just a boy who's been in a coma for several years after a football accident.

On his way to follow up another lead, Greer is attacked by Mr. Walters who's been pursuing him. Greer gets stabbed and has to jump off a bridge into a river to escape.

Luckily, Greer survives and finds his way into a hospital. He tells Patrick that the knife shows Walters is ex-special forces, and that DNA evidence of blood on it could be used to work out who it belonged to.

CIA Acting Director Wright (Betty Gabriel) comes to visit, hot off the heels of a meeting with some senators who are pushing her to stop it with the black ops antics of Ryan and his group. Greer tries to explain to her the conspiracy but, with her confirmation in three days, she's not keen to pursue it.

Jack Ryan becomes James Bond

Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) are in Dubrovnik, Croatia, to try and find Chao Fah Sein at an infamous illegal marketplace. They talk to an escort-slash-information broker Mike knows who directs them to a returning face for an invite: Levan Zubkov (Ivan Mathias Petersson), who we met in season 3, is now an associate of marketplace owner Olafsky.

We get some brief texting between Jack and his girlfriend Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) to remind us that she exists before it's mission time.

Kubkov takes November with him to the marketplace, which takes place in a converted Croatian monastery. It's a classy affair, but November doesn't share the Bondian antics alone. The escort helps smuggle Chavez and Ryan in via a secret cave so they can join in the fun.

November mistakenly identifies Tin Tun as Fah, and follows him and Olafsky into a secret meeting where he overhears Tun trying to sell Olafsky five mysterious triggers that are ID-locked once activated. November tries to grab the case, but is apprehended by Olafsky's men, and taken into a secluded place. Chavez and Ryan rescue him and Zubkov, and kill Olafsky, but not before his men start descending on their position.

The four men escape across rooftops, fulfilling their true Bond potential by wearing suits for the escape. Later, on Zubkov's boat, Fah stands sending bank transfers to Chavez. They're for tiny amounts until Ryan realizes that it's actually coordinates being sent by code.