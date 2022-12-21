Meet the Jack Ryan season 3 cast: who's who in the spy series

Jack Ryan is back with this latest mission, but who are his allies and who are his foes? That's the question as Jack Ryan season 3 gets underway, which sees Tom Clancy's famous CIA operative trying to stop a Russian plot that could lead to the start of World War 3.

While John Krasinski is once again back to portray the titular spy, with it being more than three years since Jack Ryan season 2 viewers may need a bit of a refresher on who the show's key returning players are, not to mention a rundown on the new faces in the season. We're here to help with that.

Let's take a look at the Jack Ryan season 3 cast.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

Jack Ryan is Tom Clancy's most iconic character. Originally created for the book The Hunt for Red October, Ryan has a long history on screen as well, being played by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and now John Krasinski.

The Ryan in Prime Video's Jack Ryan series is a former Marine who starts out working as a financial analyst for the CIA's Terror Finance and Arms Division (T-FAD) but eventually finds himself leading the division. In season 3, Ryan is working in Europe when he discovers a potential plot to reinstall the Soviet Union that could result in World War 3, but after being wrongly implicated, Ryan is forced to go on the run from the Russians and the US government.

Krasinski is first and foremost known for his role as Jim on the beloved sitcom The Office. While he's had a number of other comedic roles (It's Complicated, Aloha), he has actually become a bit of an action star. In addition to Jack Ryan, he has appeared in 13 Hours and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Krasinski is also spending more time behind the camera, directing the popular horror movies A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II (he also wrote and starred in those movies).

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Betty Gabriel and Wendell Pierce in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

James Greer works with Jack Ryan, first as his boss at the T-FAD, but then as a key ally in the CIA, including working with Jack in Venezuela in season 2. In season 3, Greer is the Head of Russia House, who often works with Czech president Alena Kovac.

Wendell Pierce is a beloved character actor, with credits dating back to the mid '80s. Some of Pierce's biggest roles have come in The Wire, Malcolm X, Treme, Selma, Ray Donovan and Suits.

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

Mike November is introduced in Jack Ryan season 2 as the CIA station chief in Venezuela, who works closely with Jack and Greer to stop president Reyes. In season 3, when Ryan is forced to go on the run, November is one of the few people that he can trust.

Michael Kelly was Emmy-nominated for his performance as Doug Stamper on House of Cards, but is also known for roles in Everest, Man of Steel and The Comey Rule.

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Betty Gabriel in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Prime Video)

The CIA's station chief in Rome, Elizabeth Wright, is working with Jack Ryan when the new season kicks off. However, with Jack implicated in the conspiracy, Wright must figure out if Ryan is innocent or a threat that needs to be taken care of.

Betty Gabriel's most notable role to date was as Georgina in Get Out, but she has also appeared in Jordan Peele's The Twlight Zone, Defending Jacob, Westworld and Clickbait.

Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac

Nina Hoss in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvascek/Prime Video)

Czech Republic President Alena Kovac finds herself caught in between the US and Russia in Jack Ryan season 3. The US wants to place missiles in her country, while Kovac is also a key part of the Russian conspiracy that looks to reinstall the Soviet Union.

The role in Jack Ryan season 3 comes on the heels of a critically acclaimed performance by Nina Hoss in the movie TÁR alongside Cate Blanchett. Hoss also starred in the 2022 movie The Contractor, appeared in multiple episodes of Homeland and had her breakout role with the 2014 German movie Phoenix.

Peter Guinness as Petr Kovac

Peter Guinness (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Petr Kovac is the father to President Alena Kovac, but is also one of her closest advisers. However, his affinity for Russia makes his true motives a question mark.

Guinness is a British TV, movie and stage actor whose major recent credits include roles in Pennyworth, Catch-22 and Chernobyl. He also appeared in Alien 3 and voiced DeSaad in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Alexej Manvelov as Alexei Petrox

Alexej Manvelov (Image credit: IMDb)

A high-ranking official in the Russian government and advisor to the Russian president, Alexei Petrox is a key suspected figure in the conspiracy at the center of Jack Ryan season 3, which makes him someone that Ryan and Greer have their eyes on.

Some of Alexej Manvelov's other major credits include roles in HBO's Chernobyl and Netflix's Undercover.

James Cosmo as Luka

James Cosmo in Jack Ryan (Image credit: Prime Video)

Luka is a Russian operative that is involved in the conspiracy that Jack Ryan is trying to stop. He is played by James Cosmo, whose previous credits include Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials, Braveheart and Highlander.

Jack Ryan season 3 is now available to stream on Prime Video.