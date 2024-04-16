How to watch Under the Bridge: stream the crime thriller online

Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone are investigating a crime in very different ways in new true crime drama Under the Bridge, which debuts on Wednesday, April 17.

The show, based on a non-fiction book by Rebecca Godfrey, is about two women looking into the death of a young girl in British Columbia.

Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, a detective investigating the case for the local police, while Keogh plays Rebecca Godfrey herself, as she ingratiates herself with the suspected killers to understand more about their world and community.

So here's how to watch Under the Bridge at home.

How to watch Under the Bridge in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Under the Bridge using the streaming service Hulu. The new show is an original production for the streamer, and we'll share the full episode release schedule below.

Hulu has two plans: $7.99 or $17.99 each month, with the latter letting you avoid ads in your streaming. You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (and ESPN Plus for a slightly higher bill) or via the live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV, which costs $76.99 per month but lets you stream loads of cable channels too.

Under the Bridge episode release schedule

Under the Bridge debuts with its first two episodes on Wednesday, April 17, and then new episodes will hit Hulu weekly. Here's the full release schedule for the show:

Episode 1: Looking Glass — Wednesday, April 17

Episode 2: The John Gotti of Seven Oaks — Wednesday, April 17

Episode 3: Blood Oath — Wednesday, April 24

Episode 4: Beautiful British Columbia — Wednesday, May 1

Episode 5: When the Heat Comes Down — Wednesday, May 8

Episode 6: In the Water They Sink the Same — Wednesday, May 15

Episode 7: Three and Seven — Wednesday, May 22

Episode 8: Mercy Alone — Wednesday, May 29

Can you watch Under the Bridge in the UK or AU?

Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when Under the Bridge will release in the UK or Australia, or whether it will at all.

Often, Hulu shows will eventually come to Disney Plus outside the US, and it's very possible that this will happen for Under the Bridge in the near future. But we can't say for certain whether this will be the case.

That's happening in Canada, where the whole show will come to Disney Plus in May, so hold out hope. We'll update this article when concrete news comes out.