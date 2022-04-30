Is there a Sky TV free trial?

Sky TV has become one of the best ways to bundle all of your streaming needs in one convenient hub. You can combine live sports with movies, add kids' channels into the mix, or keep it simple with both on-demand options from Netflix and popular channels such as Sky Atlantic, MTV, Quest Red and Animal Planet.

We all like to try before we buy, so it makes sense to dig around for a trial offer before deciding on a subscription. While some streaming services like to promote their content to new customers by offering the chance to explore without making a payment, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule for all of the providers out there.

Sadly, Sky TV does not offer a free trial period at the moment. However, that doesn’t mean you can't make some major savings, depending on the bundle you select. Here’s the lowdown on what your options are.

How to save on Sky TV without a free trial

Save on Netflix with Sky TV

The most basic package you can get with Sky TV is a bundle that includes Sky Signature and the Ultimate TV add-on. You may see it referred to as the Sky Ultimate TV package, Make It Your Own or Sky Q, Sky TV and Netflix. All of these names are offering you essentially the same thing — live TV and an extensive on-demand library of content. Not only are you getting over 100 channels you wouldn’t get on Freeview, but you’re also getting access to more than 500 box sets.

Plus, you can begin streaming all Sky's films and TV shows even before your installation appointment, as your account will be integrated with the Sky Go app at no extra cost.

The best part of this package, however, is that you get Netflix for a cheaper price than you’d get it if you signed up for a separate subscription.

The current price for a monthly Netflix subscription is £6.99, but you get the same subscription for just £4 when you get a Sky TV subscription. How did we work this out? Sky told us themselves — well, via their website.

The basic package is £26 a month. Broken down, this includes Sky Signature for £22 and the Ultimate TV Add-on — which is essentially Netflix — for £4. Considering you’re getting access to thousands of on-demand episodes and hundreds of live TV channels, this is insanely good value for money.

If you’ve already got Netflix, you can save money by combining your subscriptions. When you sign up for Sky TV, you can watch everything directly through the Sky Q box — as well as with the Netflix app — so it's a no-brainer.

Save with Sky Sports

Although there's no free trial for Sky Sports, you can get a TV bundle combining all of your live and on-demand needs for one convenient cost per month.

In the UK, Sky TV is the home of top sporting events such as the Masters, Premier League, EFL, IPL, NBA and more. To live stream all your favorite sports — from cricket to football, basketball to golf — Sky Sports offers an extensive package which means you don’t have to pay for multiple subscriptions to get all the channels you need. Instead of flicking between Netflix, live TV and sports coverage on separate subscriptions, you can use the Sky TV hub to access dedicated channels including Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports NFL.

You can get just the Sky Sports bundle for £46 a month or go for the add-on, which is currently set at £20 a month. You’ll access perks such as live football games across four different leagues, live F1 coverage, cricket and golf plus the opportunity to re-visit some of your favorite moments in sport.

What other bundles are there?

If you’re still deciding on what option is right for you, the most popular packages are: the basic package (Sky TV and Netflix), the sports bundle (Sky TV, Netflix & Sky Sports), the movie package (Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema) and the kids' TV package (Sky TV, Netflix & Kids)