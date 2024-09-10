Stranded on Honeymoon Island: everything we know about the dating show

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is a brand-new dating show that promises to be like nothing we have seen before.

From the teams behind Married At First Sight UK and Love Is Blind UK, this is no ordinary relationship show as 12 unlucky-in-love singletons are matched into couples and then stranded on a deserted island. Think Survivor mixed with Married at First Sight!

With the show having already proven to be a huge success in Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, Stranded on Honeymoon Island will see each relationship being fast-tracked as couples are isolated and pitted against the forces of nature. But will true love blossom and survive… or dive?

Speaking of the new show, heading to our screens next year, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this dating reality format to the BBC. This unique new dating series will see couples who have previously been unlucky in love being paired up and sent straight on their honeymoon with no phone, no apps, and no contact with the outside world - let’s see if they can make it work on their desert island and find love.”

Here is everything we know about Stranded on Honeymoon Island so far...

While it has only just been announced that Stranded on Honeymoon Island is coming to the UK, we do know the show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at some point in 2025 and will consist of 12 hour-long episodes.

As soon as a date is announced we will update this guide.

How does Stranded on Honeymoon Island work?

In this bold and original new adventure dating format, six couples are matched by experts and then immediately after committing themselves to each other in an intimate ceremony, will be dramatically abandoned in idyllic isolation for the adventure of a lifetime.

On these remote beaches, fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live together and fend for themselves with few resources. Marooned and alone, they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart?

Is there a trailer for Stranded on Honeymoon Island?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

How to apply to be on Stranded on Honeymoon Island

If you are looking for love, this could be the show for you!

Casting is currently underway so to register your interest in applying for Stranded on Honeymoon Island go to: https://www.cplproductions.co.uk/take-part/cpl-take-part/