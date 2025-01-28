House of David: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biblical TV show

When What to Watch talked with Jon Gunn about his movie Ordinary Angels in February 2024, he teased he was working on something that was on the scale of Game of Thrones. We now know that project was House of David, a biblical epic TV series set to premiere on Prime Video.

Taking inspiration from Game of Thrones and likely hoping to follow in similar footsteps to The Chosen, House of David is retelling one of the most famous stories from the Bible, that of David and Goliath.

When is House of David premiering, who’s in it and what else do you need to know about the TV show? Read on for more details.

Prime Video is releasing the first three episodes of House of David on Thursday, February 27, to Prime Video subscribers around the world. The show will then release one episode weekly.

As mentioned, you must be a Prime Video subscriber if you want to watch House of David when it premieres. Prime Video is included as part of Amazon subscriptions, but you can get Prime Video as a standalone service, with offers for ad-supported and ad-free plans.

House of David cast

Leading the show as David is Michael Iskander. This is Iskander’s first on-screen role, though he did star in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo, and was selected to play David after a four-month international search.

Here is who else is starring in House of David:

House of David plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

“House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”

House of David trailer

Watch the official trailer for House of David right here:

House of David - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

House of David behind the scenes

Created by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Gunn, the two serve as executive producers on the series with Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev. Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, was a special advisor on the show.

The show is a Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios production, in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Filming for the series took place in Greece, according to reports.