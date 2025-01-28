House of David: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biblical TV show
The epic story comes to life from the creators of Jesus Revolution and Ordinary Angels.
When What to Watch talked with Jon Gunn about his movie Ordinary Angels in February 2024, he teased he was working on something that was on the scale of Game of Thrones. We now know that project was House of David, a biblical epic TV series set to premiere on Prime Video.
Taking inspiration from Game of Thrones and likely hoping to follow in similar footsteps to The Chosen, House of David is retelling one of the most famous stories from the Bible, that of David and Goliath.
When is House of David premiering, who’s in it and what else do you need to know about the TV show? Read on for more details.
House of David release date
Prime Video is releasing the first three episodes of House of David on Thursday, February 27, to Prime Video subscribers around the world. The show will then release one episode weekly.
As mentioned, you must be a Prime Video subscriber if you want to watch House of David when it premieres. Prime Video is included as part of Amazon subscriptions, but you can get Prime Video as a standalone service, with offers for ad-supported and ad-free plans.
House of David cast
Leading the show as David is Michael Iskander. This is Iskander’s first on-screen role, though he did star in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo, and was selected to play David after a four-month international search.
Here is who else is starring in House of David:
- Ali Suliman (Arthur the King) as King Saul
- Ayelet Zurer (Angels and Demons) as Queen Ahinoam
- Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Samuel
- Martyn Ford (The Sandman) as Goliath
- Indy Lewis (Industry) as Mychal
- Yali Topol Margalith (Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Mirab
- Ethan Kai (Carnival Row season 2) as Jonathan
- Sam Otto (Snowpiercer) as Eshbaal
- Oded Fehr (La Cocina) as Abner
- Louis Ferreira (Shogun) as Jesse
- Davood Ghadami (Eastenders) as Eliab
- Ashraf Barhom (Tyrant) as Doeg
- Alexander Uloom (Sari and Amira) as King Achish
House of David plot
Here is the official synopsis for the series:
“House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”
House of David trailer
Watch the official trailer for House of David right here:
House of David behind the scenes
Created by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Gunn, the two serve as executive producers on the series with Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev. Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, was a special advisor on the show.
The show is a Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios production, in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.
Filming for the series took place in Greece, according to reports.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.