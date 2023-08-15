Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 recap: Oliver and Loretta's connection grows

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3, "Grab Your Hankies."

Mabel (Selena Gomez) has a bounce back in her step now there is a new murder to investigate. While Charles (Steve Martin) is keen to return to the podcast game, Oliver (Martin Short) has other ideas. Broadway is still on the cards with one last-ditch attempt to revive his production after his leading man was murdered. First, he must convince Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor) to sink more money into the musical endeavor, get the actors on board and stop Mabel from ruining this opportunity with her sleuthing.

Death Rattle Dazzle

To turn Death Rattle into a musical, Oliver has limited time to write some original showstopper songs that fit the material. Kimber's (Ashley Park) narration notes that a great idea starts with a "single spark." Unfortunately, Oliver's all-nighter only generates half-formed songs, a catchy new name and triplet suspects instead of one baby accused of committing the crime.

Death Rattle Dazzle immediately speaks to Cliff, but his mother is concerned as musicals are more expensive and require a showstopper to make this a success. Oliver reassures Donna he can deliver in a couple of months. Unfortunately, Donna only gives him three days to write something. The clock is ticking, so a rehearsal with the entire cast is necessary. Howard's (Michael Cyril Creighton) boyfriend, Jonathan (Jason Veasey) will step into Ben's (Paul Rudd) shoes.

Hanky plan

Ashley Park and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

While Oliver tries to sell his vision, Mabel and Oliver work through the suspects and evidence. Ben's bloodwork was clean, but that doesn't rule out poison, as not all toxins leave a trace. The best lead they have is figuring out who no longer has their handkerchief gift from Ben, as it appears the culprit's opening night gift was in Ben's hand when he died.

Mabel's plan to snoop at rehearsal is ruined when Oliver bans her from attending as there will be no investigating during Death Rattle time. Charles is more than happy to ask everyone to bring in the hankies, but his methods are not exactly subtle.

There is confusion regarding this new iteration of the show, with Oliver's attempts to sell it falling flat. It doesn't help that Loretta (Meryl Streep) is absent at the start of the rehearsal. Her optimism immediately lifts the room as the group finishes a run-through of "Creatures of the Night."

Loretta is late because she has been with her new manager Dickie (Jeremy Shamos), who lost his brother (and client) Ben, but scores Loretta an audition for "an offshoot of an offshoot of a Grey’s spinoff." Loretta immediately gives Oliver a boost as she understands what he is trying to do with the musical and thinks that an odd choice works if it is accessible: "We could have a hit as long as we find the heart."

Mabel and Tobert search Ben's apartment

Instead of going to rehearsal, Mabel heads up to Ben's penthouse apartment and bumps into Tobert (Jesse Williams) in the elevator. Tobert claims he needs to pick up a boom mic he left in Ben's apartment, though it is obvious there is an ulterior motive — he also doesn't buy Mabel's "picking up a signed headshot" reason.

The apartment is a museum of movie memorabilia; Mabel is in awe of how much Ben is on display. When they hear keys in the door, they jump into the armoire to hide from Dickie. They see Ben's brother cry, get angry and apologize to thin air. Is this a guilty conscience?

While hiding, Tobert refers to Mabel's podcast as cute, which she finds insulting, and reveals what he was shooting before taking the Ben gig. He was filming a nature documentary and watched a helpless baby elephant get stuck in the mud. Tobert wrestled with saving the elephant or just continue filming like a documentarian should do. Tobert tells Mabel he chose to rescue the animal. However, he later confesses that this was a lie.

Tobert also admits he is looking for a drive with the last filmed footage of Ben from his dressing room the night of his murder. Mabel manages to swipe this but can't access it, so she makes a deal to return it if she can watch the recording. Ben argues with someone though we don't hear or see the other person.

Cast mutiny and a new showstopper

Meryl Streep and Ashley Park in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

After rehearsal, the mood is low. The cast wants to do the straight version of Death Rattle. Loretta has stayed behind at Oliver's and the pair continue to flirt. Oliver brings up the Nanny's lullaby, a vulnerable song that nods to how Loretta makes him feel.

Dickie interrupts to give Loretta the great news that she got the part on Grey’s: New Orleans — Family Burn Unit. Unfortunately, it starts the following week in LA, so she can no longer do the musical. Oliver cites her contract and won't let her leave the production. She leaves upset but resigned to her fate.

The three days are up, and Oliver must debut his showstopper for Donna and Cliff. Oliver immediately apologizes to Loretta and says he won't prevent her from going to LA. But first, Oliver would like Loretta to sing the lullaby, calling it "the show." This beautiful song reveals that this musical can feature triplet babies as suspects and deliver heart. Donna is still unsure about the risk, but Cliff loves the musical and wants to do it. Loretta also tells Oliver she is staying, which causes him to break his show rule and kiss her.

Charles continues the handkerchief plan and finds out that Kimber doesn't have hers, only giving an unconvincing reason. The action cuts back to Loretta singing, with Kimber seizing the moment to turn this song into a duet. It is the spark Kimber referenced at the start of the episode, but will the actress do anything to get her moment in the spotlight?

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 release Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.