Only Murders in the Building season 3 suspects: who killed Ben Glenroy?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Charles, (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are back on the case, as Only Murders in the Building season 3 is underway. The mystery they are trying to solve: who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), Hollywood A-lister and star of Oliver's new Broadway play?

After Only Murders in the Building season 2 ended with Ben collapsing on stage, season 3 episode 1 revealed Ben didn't officially kick the bucket on stage, but he didn't last much longer, falling down the Arconia elevator shaft to his death. With Ben officially having died in the building, our beloved podcasters begin the hunt for his killer in earnest.

We're going to keep a running list of who may have killed Ben Glenroy throughout the season, updating our prime suspects, people of interest and who has been proven innocent. Check out our initial lineup after the first two episodes.

Prime Suspects

Dickie

Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) is our prime suspect at the start of the season. Here's what we know: when Ben collapsed on stage, Mabel immediately thought it was poison; then when Ben shows up at the party, he mentions it all could have stemmed from something he ate. As we saw at the table read, Dickie is on top of Ben's diet, so it would seem easy enough he could get him to eat something that could kill him.

When Ben actually dies, the biggest clue we have is that he has someone's handkerchief, which Ben gave out to the entire cast and crew, even assistants, as Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and KT (Allison Guinn) argue over. So it stands to reason Dickie got one too.

But the big thing is motive. Dickie is Ben's brother, but also his manager/assistant. It looks like Ben puts a lot more weight on the job title then the familial bond. We don't see a lot of the relationship between the two in these first two episodes, but that could be key, as we don't know if there is any resentment. It is worth noting only a few people from the show don't get one of Ben's lackluster apologies at the party, of which Dickie is one.

The biggest thing going against Dickie right now is that last season's killer was Poppy (Adina Verson), Cinda Canning's assistant (Tina Fey). Would they go with a similar connection in back to back seasons?

Loretta

Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Loretta got a lot of attention in the first episode, providing the opening narration, sharing a lot of backstory about how hard it has been for her to finally get her big break, a budding rivalry with Ben as he threatens that and a potential relationship with Oliver squandered by Ben returning from the dead (albeit briefly).

In all honesty, it's probably too much attention. Streep is one of the two massive names joining the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast, alongside Rudd. With Rudd as the murder victim, it seems unlikely Streep would then be the murderer. Plus, her motive seems too obvious at the start to not be more than a red herring. Though we won't rule out the possibility she tried to have Ben killed on stage but was not his ultimate murderer.

Tobert

Jesse Williams in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Tobert (Jesse Williams), the documentary filmmaker chronicling Ben's Broadway debut, was there for just a second in the opening episode before saying that was the last time we will ever hear from him again. But with almost constant access to Ben, he certainly would have all the opportunities to be the murderer. He is also the only person on this list not at the afterparty where Ben revealed his miraculous recovery. That both works in his favor (how would he have known about it) and against (no one can account for his whereabouts).

Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Arconia resident Howard gets a bit closer to the murder this season as he is Oliver's assistant on the Broadway production. Though he has ultimately proven to not be a viable suspect in the first two seasons, there are a few things this season that could change that.

One, like the rest of the cast and crew, he received a handkerchief from Ben for opening night, so we know there's at least a chance it is his handkerchief found on Ben's body. Two, like Loretta and Dickie, Howard did not get any kind of apology from Ben after his miraculous recovery. And three, Ben's understudy, Jonathan (Jason Veasey), is the other Arconia tenant that Howard became close to at the end of season 2; could he have tried to kill Ben to give Jonathan a boost?

Howard may once again prove to be innocent, but these connections can't be overlooked early on.

Persons of Interest

Jonathan

Ashley Park, Jason Veasey (Back center), Gerald Caesar and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

The understudy should always be considered a suspect when a Broadway leading man takes the fall. However, as of right now we don't think Jonathan (Jason Veasey) would be the one to give in to the cliche and commit the murder (see above why we think Howard could be a different circumstance) but that could quickly change.

Kimber

Kimber (Ashley Park) could shoot up this list the more we learn about her relationship with Ben, but the fact that revelation (if their alleged affair is true) has been made so early makes us think it's not going to prove as revealing as it would have later on.

Bobo

Don Darryl Rivera, Ashley Park and Gerald Caesar in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Sounds like Bobo (Don Darryl River) was constantly shut down by Ben in the rehearsal process and he did bring popcorn to Ben's funeral, so let's not rule him out. But he's a low-ranking suspect this early in the game.

Ty

Gerald Caesar in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Though Greg (Adrian Martinez) calls Ty (Gerald Caesar) a potential hot-headed, over ambitious co-star, he proved to not be the most reliable of sources. There are no red flags yet with Ty, which of course is something to note, but not enough to have him higher up the list yet.

Cliff

Linda Emond and Wesley Taylor in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

The young son of Broadway producer Donna (Linda Emond), Cliff (Wesley Taylor) wants to make a name for himself with this production. While Ben can't remember his name (only calling him "boy"), considering the show is on the verge of shutting down without Ben it seems unlikely Cliff would kill his potential cash cow.

Donna

Ben certainly seemed like a demanding star, but for the same reasons as Cliff, we don't see Donna as a likely killer. Or are they going to pull The Producers with a twist?

KT

Allison Guinn in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

KT (Allison Guinn) seemed to actually be grieving a bit following Ben's death, so unless she is a secretly gifted actress, we're not betting on her to climb this list.

Proven Innocent

Greg

While Greg is guilty of kidnapping Charles and Mabel, he is not guilty of Ben's murder, as the overzealous fan desperately wants to catch Ben's killer.