Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 recap: love's highs and lows

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5, "Ah, Love!"

Is Charles (Steve Martin) in a relationship with another killer? That is one of several questions this week's episode attempts to answer, though Joy (Andrea Martin) isn't the only love interest behaving suspiciously. Rehearsals for Death Rattle Dazzle take a backseat, with the trio taking time to indulge in romance with varying results. In each case, secrets offer a chance to bond or tear things apart.

Interrogating Joy

It's been two days since Charles discovered Joy's lipstick was used to write "F***ING PIG" on Ben's (Paul Rudd) dressing room mirror. So far, Charles has been too scared to bring this up, and it doesn't help that he accidentally proposed instead of asking her to move out.

While Charles frets about Joy and tries to convince himself that she is "not another Jan," Oliver cannot contain his excitement about his date with Loretta (Meryl Streep). Though he does clock that Mabel (Selena Gomez) is dressed rather fancy for what she says is a stakeout with Tobert (Jesse Williams). Mabel tells Oliver she is wearing a cocktail dress because her destination has a dress code.

After this chat, Charles finally asks Joy about the lipstick, and she deflects. Joy is unhappy her fiance thinks she has something to do with Ben's murder and decides to go wedding cake testing alone. Charles isn't left alone, as his stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) has arrived with an engagement gift.

An uncharacteristically nervous Oliver arrives at Loretta's apartment for dinner and immediately describes her charming place as "art." Loretta frets about using her ancient oven to cook and is equally awkward.

Loretta is unaware of Oliver's dips food preference and has made overcooked pork chops that are impossible to cut. When Oliver politely takes a bite, his tooth comes out, which they both find hilarious. When the conversation turns to pig noises, Oliver is troubled when she uses the phrase "f***ing pig" about Ben. When Oliver tries to press her further about this phrasing, she changes the subject and wants to take him somewhere for his tooth.

Meanwhile, Mable meets Tobert at a piano bar that happens to be where new Death Rattle Dazzle leading man Jonathan (Jason Veasey) has a weekly cabaret set. It isn't a stakeout, however, as Tobert has ruled Jonathan out as a suspect. Telling Mabel it was a stakeout when it is a date is a red flag, even if Mabel agrees to stay for drinks.

Therapy with Sazz

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Sazz has a way of getting through to Charles when he is emotionally stuck and can sense that something is up. Sazz thinks Charles has mixed up the case and engagement and cannot separate what happened with Jan. Using a "Commit or Be Committed?" game helps Charles with his conundrum.

The problem with Charles is he doesn't think he deserves Joy, and this conversation reveals he is afraid of experiencing joy (the lowercase version), so he is self-sabotaging.

When Joy comes home with cake samples, Charles feels pretty great after his breakthrough. Not only that, but Joy admits she was backstage on opening night to cover Ben's red mark that Kimber mentioned in episode 4. Another bombshell drops when Charles says he punched Ben after the movie star was grappling with Loretta backstage. Joy is shocked he kept this secret, but the real gut punch is when he lets slip that he accidentally proposed.

Charles tries to make it better by saying he does want to marry her, but he neglects to think about how Joy feels. Joy could look past his baggage and ego, but it may be too late for him to change. Joy thrusts the cake samples against his chest and calls off the engagement.

New clues

After Jonathan finishes his set at the piano bar, he sits down with a guy who appears to be trying to conceal his identity, and a suspicious exchange occurs. Mabel tries to be subtle, but Tobert draws attention their way when he crashes into a waiter. Tobert recognizes the man as Ben's private physician Dr. C. Why is Jonathan using his services?

Mabel and Tobert head back to the Arconia, and she shows him her murder board: a big step that leads to a kiss. His intentions might be good, but Tobert is also trying to get material for his documentary — or could it be something more sinister?

Despite his pulled tooth, Oliver's date with Loretta is going very well. Loretta takes him on a ferry to follow a family tradition of dropping the tooth in the river beneath a bridge (instead of the tooth fairy, this is the "tooth ferry"). Before Oliver throws it overboard, the pair get high and smoke a joint Loretta has had since 1978. The purple paper and source of the marijuana convince Oliver he is the one who rolled it, and it turns out they have been circling each other's orbit for decades.

Loretta explains that something would get in the way whenever she tried to audition for one of Oliver's productions, and she wonders if she is cursed. As a child, Loretta was lucky, but she suggests that this series of acting failures is "what I deserve." It all sounds rather ominous. Loretta also revisits her "f***ing pig" comment and says Ben accused her of being obsessed with him on opening night. It got physical, but she doesn't mention this part or Charles stepping in.

A kiss on the ferry leads to Oliver returning to Loretta's for "dessert." When Loretta goes to draw a bath for them, Oliver looks around her apartment, including a semi-hidden bookshelf. He finds a scrapbook containing nothing but photos of Ben Glenroy newspaper and magazine clippings. Was she obsessed with Ben? If so, how far did she take this fixation?

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 release Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.