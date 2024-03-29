What’s new on Peacock in April 2024

Peacock is springing forward in April with several new shows and movies. For example, Orlando Bloom is trading in his Pirates of the Caribbean digs for a whole new adventure of self-discovery in the docuseries, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. Also, a trio of classic mafia-inspired movies hit the streamer in an offer you absolutely "can’t refuse."

There’s a lot coming to Peacock this month, and below we have a complete list of everything new. But first, here are some recommendations.

Best TV show on Peacock in April: Community seasons 1-6 (April 1)

Community (Image credit: NBC)

With official word that the Community movie is in the works, it’s worth going back to see the original sitcom starring the likes of Joel McHale, Alison Brie and Donald Glover. The comedy series was always fun to watch as it showed a study group transform into an unlikely group of friends.

Also worth taking a look at this month on Peacock are NBC primetime shows such as Law & Order: SVU season 25, and Bravo series like Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2, as Peacock continues to be the home for next-day streaming for NBC and Bravo content.

Best movie on Peacock in April: The Godfather (April 1)

Marlon Brando, The Godfather (Image credit: Paramount Pictures (Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo))

When it comes to the pantheon of crime dramas, The Godfather arguably reigns as the best to ever be created. Between the storyline, the memorable quotes and the riveting scenes it’s a classic that every movie buff should watch. As an added bonus, The Godfather II is also streaming on Peacock on April 1.

While The Godfather III becomes available on Peacock this month, the previously mentioned "trio" of my favorite mafia-inspired movies is rounded out by the Robert De Niro-led Casino.

Best documentary on Peacock in April — Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (April 18)

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (Image credit: Peacock)

It’s not every day you see a popular actor trade in his plush Hollywood lifestyle for a thrill-seeking journey, so the fact that Orlando Bloom: To the Edge showcases Bloom doing just that, it may be worth viewing. The series has a "bucket list" aurora about it.

What’s new on Peacock in April 2024

(Peacock originals marked in bold)

April 1

Big Daddy

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Community seasons 1-6

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Father of the Bride

Finding Father Christmas

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who

Half Baked

Hancock

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It’s Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It

Land

Legend (‘15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime

Love at First Bark

Madagascar

Major Payne

Marrying Father Christmas

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II





Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown’s White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale





April 2

Boonie Bears seasons 1-2

Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy seasons 1-2

House of Gucci

April 3

Lopez vs. Lopez season 2

The Weakest Link season 3

April 6

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

April 7

Blind Date Book Club

April 8

Luther seasons 1-5

When Calls The Heart season 11

April 10

Hapless seasons 1-2

April 11

Chucky season 3 part 2

April 12

Pitch Perfect

April 14

The Legend of the Lost Locket

April 15

Night Swim

April 18

Orlando Bloom to the Edge season 1

Superbuns season 1

April 19

Migration

April 21

Falling in Love in Niagara

April 22

The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

April 24

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated Version)

April 27

Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans

April 28

Branching Out

April 30

Sin City Murders season 1

Live sports on Peacock in April

April 2-4

Premier League Match Week 31

April 3-6

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3-7

LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play

April 4-7

April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open

April 5

2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

NXT Level Up

April 5-6

Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur

World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 6

2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational

Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)

NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)

NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish

Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Santa Anita Derby

SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)

SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)

WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)

WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 6-7

HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong

U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Rowing

April 6-8

Match Week 32

April 7

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

Paris Marathon

Paris-Roubaix

World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche

WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)

WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 8-14

Live From the Masters

April 9

SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)

SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 10-11

IndyCar – IMS Open Test

April 11-12

TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio

April 13

SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 13-14

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom - Alabama

April 13-15

Premier League Match Week 33

April 15-17

NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate

April 17

La Fleche Wallonne

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 18-21

LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship

PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship

PGA TOUR RBC Heritage

April 19-20

IMSA - Long Beach

U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling

April 19-21

IndyCar – Long Beach

PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

World Aquatics Diving World Cup - Xi'an

April 20

Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)

Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game

SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN

Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen

April 21

Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

April 25-28

LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship

PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 26-27

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross - OKC

April 26-28

IndyCar – Barber

PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

April 27

PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada

SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

Wanda Diamond League - Shanghai

April 27-29

Premier League Match Week 34

April 28