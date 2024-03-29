What’s new on Peacock in April 2024
Everything that’s coming to Peacock in April — What to Watch picks the TV shows and movies to add to your watch list.
Peacock is springing forward in April with several new shows and movies. For example, Orlando Bloom is trading in his Pirates of the Caribbean digs for a whole new adventure of self-discovery in the docuseries, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. Also, a trio of classic mafia-inspired movies hit the streamer in an offer you absolutely "can’t refuse."
There’s a lot coming to Peacock this month, and below we have a complete list of everything new. But first, here are some recommendations.
Best TV show on Peacock in April: Community seasons 1-6 (April 1)
With official word that the Community movie is in the works, it’s worth going back to see the original sitcom starring the likes of Joel McHale, Alison Brie and Donald Glover. The comedy series was always fun to watch as it showed a study group transform into an unlikely group of friends.
Also worth taking a look at this month on Peacock are NBC primetime shows such as Law & Order: SVU season 25, and Bravo series like Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2, as Peacock continues to be the home for next-day streaming for NBC and Bravo content.
Best movie on Peacock in April: The Godfather (April 1)
When it comes to the pantheon of crime dramas, The Godfather arguably reigns as the best to ever be created. Between the storyline, the memorable quotes and the riveting scenes it’s a classic that every movie buff should watch. As an added bonus, The Godfather II is also streaming on Peacock on April 1.
While The Godfather III becomes available on Peacock this month, the previously mentioned "trio" of my favorite mafia-inspired movies is rounded out by the Robert De Niro-led Casino.
Best documentary on Peacock in April — Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (April 18)
It’s not every day you see a popular actor trade in his plush Hollywood lifestyle for a thrill-seeking journey, so the fact that Orlando Bloom: To the Edge showcases Bloom doing just that, it may be worth viewing. The series has a "bucket list" aurora about it.
What’s new on Peacock in April 2024
(Peacock originals marked in bold)
April 1
- Big Daddy
- Big Sky River
- Billy Madison
- Blue Crush
- Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
- Bride Wars
- Bridesmaids
- Bruce Almighty
- Carlito’s Way
- Casino
- Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
- Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- Click
- Community seasons 1-6
- Cut, Color, Murder
- Dazed and Confused
- Draft Day
- Engaging Father Christmas
- Face/Off
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Father of the Bride
- Finding Father Christmas
- The First Wives Club
- Flushed Away
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- A Gift of Miracles
- The Godfather
- The Godfather II
- The Godfather III
- Guess Who
- Half Baked
- Hancock
- Happy Gilmore
- Hello, It’s Me
- Hoffa
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Just Go With It
- Land
- Legend (‘15)
- Liar, Liar
- Life of Crime
- Love at First Bark
- Madagascar
- Major Payne
- Marrying Father Christmas
- The Memory Book
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible: II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Gal Sunday
- Noah
- Notting Hill
- The One
- The Other Woman
- Paul
- Penguins of Madagascar
- The Perfect Bride
- The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
- R.I.P.D.
- Sailing Into Love
- Sandra Brown’s White Hot
- Savages
- Scarface
- A Song for Christmas
- Spiderman (2002)
- Spiderman 2 (2004)
- Spiderman 3 (2007)
- To Catch a Spy
- Tombstone
- Tropic Thunder
- Undercover Brother
- Waiting to Exhale
April 2
- Boonie Bears seasons 1-2
- Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy seasons 1-2
- House of Gucci
April 3
- Lopez vs. Lopez season 2
- The Weakest Link season 3
April 6
- One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
April 7
- Blind Date Book Club
April 8
- Luther seasons 1-5
- When Calls The Heart season 11
April 10
- Hapless seasons 1-2
April 11
- Chucky season 3 part 2
April 12
- Pitch Perfect
April 14
- The Legend of the Lost Locket
April 15
- Night Swim
April 18
- Orlando Bloom to the Edge season 1
- Superbuns season 1
April 19
- Migration
April 21
- Falling in Love in Niagara
April 22
- The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
April 24
- M3GAN
- M3GAN (Unrated Version)
April 27
- Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
April 28
- Branching Out
April 30
- Sin City Murders season 1
Live sports on Peacock in April
April 2-4
- Premier League Match Week 31
April 3-6
- Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 3-7
- LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play
April 4-7
- April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open
April 5
- 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- NXT Level Up
April 5-6
- Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur
- World Synchronized Skating Championships
April 6
- 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational
- Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)
- NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)
- NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish
- Paris-Roubaix Femmes
- Santa Anita Derby
- SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)
- SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)
- WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)
- WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 6-7
- HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong
- U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Rowing
April 6-8
- Match Week 32
April 7
- Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
- Paris Marathon
- Paris-Roubaix
- World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche
- WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)
- WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 8-14
- Live From the Masters
April 9
- SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)
- SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 10-11
- IndyCar – IMS Open Test
April 11-12
- TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio
April 13
- SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
April 13-14
- U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom - Alabama
April 13-15
- Premier League Match Week 33
April 15-17
- NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate
April 17
- La Fleche Wallonne
- La Fleche Wallonne Femmes
April 18-21
- LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship
- PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship
- PGA TOUR RBC Heritage
April 19-20
- IMSA - Long Beach
- U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling
April 19-21
- IndyCar – Long Beach
- PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic
- World Aquatics Diving World Cup - Xi'an
April 20
- Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)
- Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game
- SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN
- Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen
April 21
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege
- Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
- World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships
April 25-28
- LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship
- PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 26-27
- U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross - OKC
April 26-28
- IndyCar – Barber
- PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic
April 27
- PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada
- SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
- Wanda Diamond League - Shanghai
April 27-29
- Premier League Match Week 34
April 28
- USATF Bermuda Games
- World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Bells Beach
