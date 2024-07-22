Surprise! The Love Island USA season 6 reunion is happening

We’re excited to announce that after arguably the most talked-about season in the history of the American franchise, Love Island USA season 6 is extending its run with a reunion special. That’s right, the Love Island USA season 6 reunion is happening on Monday, August 19 on Peacock. This means fans could possibly see more one-liners from Leah, more funny moments from Kordell and who knows, perhaps Rob’s infamous overalls will even make an appearance.

With the finale wrapping on July 21 and the reunion streaming on August 19, we have to wonder whether Peacock will allow the islanders to head home to the outside world and explore their connection for nearly a month, or if the special will be filmed before the islanders part ways with Fiji for good. We certainly hope it’s the former concept, as the outside world usually proves to be the biggest test for Love Island USA couples. For those wondering how Love Island USA season 5 couples have fared since their time away from the cameras, you may be surprised to learn that more than just Hannah and Marco are together.

Back to the Love Island USA season 6 cast. Now we hate to gloat and say we told you so, but we can’t help but reiterate that we predicted that Kordell and Serena would win.

After the pair went through the chaos of Casa Amor and managed to come back together stronger than ever, they just seemed to have the competition in the bag. So we expected nothing less than the majority of viewers to vote for the couple, having the same sentiments in mind. And while Kordell technically won the $100,000 prize, we knew he would split the money with Serena. Let’s just hope that all of us #Kordena fans don’t find ourselves heartbroken with news of a quick split outside of the Villa.

Although Kordell and Serena were our favorites and we hope the reunion brings about great updates for the duo, we’ll be interested in hearing more about the other final couples, Kenny and JaNa, Kendall and Nicole and Miguel and Leah. Plus, who else wants to know if Kaylor and Aaron will have what it takes to survive outside of the Villa, and if Rob will manage to reunite with Andrea?

Again, the Love Island USA season 6 reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock, joining the rest of the season’s episodes.