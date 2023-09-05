Which Love Island USA season 5 couples are still together?

As Love Island USA season 5 came to a close, with Marco and Hannah being crowned the winners, many fans found themselves slightly disappointed to discover that a season 5 reunion was not released immediately following the finale.

When season 4 ended its run last summer, viewers were treated with a reunion right away. That gave them their first opportunity to see if show couples were able to make it outside of the infamous villa. However, no such opportunity has presented itself for fans of season 5 as of yet, but we're hopeful something is in the works.

In the meantime, we decided to whip out our detective hats and do some digging around the internet to see which season 5 couples are still going strong away from the show cameras. Without further delay, here are some updates on the Love Island USA season 5 couples.

Love Island USA season 5 finalists

Hannah and Marco

Marco and Hannah on Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

Hannah and Marco seemed to be the epitome of the phrase "love at first sight." From the moment she walked into the villa, Marco was laser-focused on her and never turned his head toward another woman. Even when his ex, ironically also named Hannah, emerged on the island via Casa Amor, Marco stayed committed to the new Hannah in his life. The couple edging out Kassy and Leo in many ways made sense. But did the couple manage to keep their flame burning outside the villa?

The answer is a resounding yes. Look no further than Hannah's Instagram account as proof. Marco has even met her family.

Kassy Castillo and Leo Dionicio

Leo and Kassy on Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

The pair may not have won the season, but they certainly were the most captivating to watch. Their rocky journey to love included a brief recoupling involving Anna and perhaps the most controversial Hideaway hookup in the history of Love Island USA, which saw Leo get intimate with Johnnie. For some fans, it was hard to see a path forward for Kassy and Leo after the incident, especially when Kassy ironically found herself romantically interested in Johnnie too.

In the end, Kassy and Leo reunited, exchanged their I love yous and finished the season in second place. So are they still together?

Their Instagram accounts and recent After the Island interview confirm that they are. We'll admit, we're rooting for these two.

Taylor S. and Bergie

Bergie and Taylor S. on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

From being the first person technically dumped from the island (although he was saved from going home) to being a finalist, Bergie's Love Island journey was pretty remarkable. Especially when you add in the fact that a majority of his time spent on the show was without a genuine connection. But then entered Taylor S. She arrived in the villa knowing she wanted Bergie, and the rest is history. So are the duo still dating?

According to their interview on After the Island, Taylor S. and Bergie are, but they're actively trying to navigate the long distance between them.

Carmen and Kenzo

Carmen and Kenzo on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

Carmen struggled to find a real connection during her time on season 5 until Kenzo walked through the Love Island doors. Once he arrived in the game, the woman who professed to be a "slow burn" when it came to romance, suddenly found herself falling hard and fast for him. Their love for each other was evident to viewers, which is why they landed among the final couples. But did their showmance continue outside of the series?

Yes. Looking at Carmen's Instagram, the two have been spending a lot of time together, even posting a picture from their Universal Studios trip on September 3.

Other Love Island USA season 5 couples

Kay Kay and Keenan

Kay Kay and Keenan on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

In the beginning, we would have picked Kay Kay and Keenan to be the couple to win it all. However, Keenan's perceived uncertainty about Kay Kay led him to make some unpopular choices among fans. Most notably, Keenan's interaction with Najah during Casa Amor, which left Kay Kay in tears, was the final straw for viewers who dumped Keenan from the series shortly thereafter. Kay Kay still felt love for Keenan and voluntarily left the villa with him.

In the weeks that have followed their departure from the series, Kay Kay's Instagram accounts signal the couple is still going strong and madly in love.

Johnnie and Scott

Scott, Johnnie and Kassy on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

When Love Island UK's Scott made his debut as the final bombshell for Love Island USA season 5, he had no problems turning heads. Although he had an interest in a few women in the villa, and they had an interest in him, he and Johnnie managed to pair in a last-minute coupling. Unfortunately for the two, it didn't take long for them to be eliminated from the competition.

Since Johnnie is from Arizona and Scott from the UK, and due to the fact they met so late, their prospects for making it outside of the show were considered slim. As it turns out, Johnnie shared with the After the Island podcast that she and Scott are just friends.

Destiny and Kyle

Destiny and Kyle on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

Although they met in Casa Amor, Destiny and Kyle really weren't seen interacting on the show initially. She even coupled with Zay at the end of Casa, and Kyle paired with Imani. Once the romantic spark fizzled with their other romantic connections, Destiny and Kyle still weren't shown getting cozy. Hence the shock many viewers felt watching the two pair up in season 5's final coupling ceremony.

However, since being dumped from the island, it may be even more of a surprise for fans to learn that Destiny and Kyle are still dating. They even confirmed as much recently by posting photos from their time together over Labor Day Weekend in Martha's Vineyard.

Imani and Zay

Imani and Zay on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

Similar to Destiny and Kyle, Imani and Zay was a coupling that came out of left field. In many ways, when Imani and Zay decided to couple, it didn't appear to be a move made out of romance but rather strategy to stay on the show. Although Imani expressed wanting to explore her attraction to Zay, he ultimately told other people in the villa he really felt his connection with her lent itself to a "friend vibe."

When Imani and Zay were eliminated from Love Island USA, it didn't look like there would be much hope for a romantic future. Sadly for those rooting for the couple, Imani pretty much confirmed on the After the Island podcast that she and Zay are not dating.

The entirety of Love Island USA season 5 is currently streaming on Peacock. Don’t forget the Love Island Games spinoff premieres on November 1.