After weeks of debuting new episodes almost daily, Love Island USA season 5 concluded on August 27 when a winning duo was crowned in the season finale. Although Leo and Kassy managed to find their way back to one another despite their Casa Amor debacle, their resurgence as a power couple just wasn't strong enough to overcome the season 5 winners — Marco and Hannah. The winning pair have been in a solid TV romance for most of the duration of the show and simply won the affection of fans.

Now when the Love Island USA winners were announced, like many other viewers, we found ourselves in a bit of shock when a reunion episode wasn't available to stream on Peacock immediately after the finale event. To refresh your memory, after Timmy and Zeta were crowned the winners in Love Island USA season 4, fans were then quickly given the treat of a reunion special that featured 24 of the islanders discussing some of the season's most chaotic moments.

Given no such thing made its way to the streamer to accompany the season 5 finale, the question immediately becomes will there be a reunion for the latest installment of the series?

Will there be a Love Island USA season 5 reunion?

Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

As of now, the short answer is we aren't sure. The WTW team reached out to Peacock to get an official answer, and we're still waiting for a reply. However, once we hear something, we can pass along any updates.

There are a few possibilities as to why Peacock didn't follow in season 4's footsteps and pair the finale with a reunion episode. Maybe a reunion special for season 5 is coming, but at a later date. Love Island Games premieres on Peacock on November 1, so it’s not a stretch to think the streamer will air a Love Island USA season 5 reunion closer to the premiere of the new show to help drum up some more buzz.

There's also a possibility that a reunion is coming but was purposely postponed to make for a better special. Looking back to the season 4 reunion, because it was filmed so closely to the finale episode, viewers weren't able to get a full sense of whether or not the season 4 couples had the staying power to make it outside of the villa. In fact, with the exception of Isaiah and Sydney, they all broke up shortly after leaving the series.

With that being said, perhaps Love Island USA producers are taking a page out of Love Is Blind's book and allowing cast members time to adjust to the real world before catching up with them and getting status updates of couples.

There's also the chance that Love Island USA fans just won't be getting a reunion episode this go around; none of the first three seasons, which aired on CBS, had reunion specials. Although, we tend not to want to believe this. It's worth pointing out that season 4 had 38 episodes including the reunion, and season 5 so far only has 37 available episodes to stream. That gives us a little hope that a reunion episode may be forthcoming.

What we hope to see in a Love Island USA season 5 reunion

Kay Kay and Keenan on Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

To state the obvious, we want to know what happens to the final four couples once they leave the island. Most of them are looking at long-distance relationships now that the show has wrapped. So are they able to overcome the distance, or do they find it's just too hard to overcome?

Also, what about the pairs that didn't make it to the final? Were they able to navigate romance outside of the villa? In particular, we're curious to see what the relationship status is of Kay Kay and Keenan, as well as that of Destiny and Kyle.

Coupling aside, we are intrigued to hear how the islanders' friendships hold up after they've all had a chance to see what they said about each other in the confessional interviews. Some of the season 5 cast members may want to confront others over various remarks that were made.

Again, we'll do our best to report back when we have Love Island USA season 5 news. In the meantime, you can rewatch the season over on Peacock.