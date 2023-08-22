Does Love Island USA's Kassy choose Leo or Johnnie? Our best guess

It's hard to imagine that Love Island USA season 5 is nearing the end as the final recoupling is set to continue in the episode airing on August 22. While many viewers have rallied behind Marco and Hannah as the fan-favorite duo, and closely watched the up-and-down dynamic between Kay Kay and Keenan before their ultimate departure, two other islanders also managed to capture fans' attention — Leo and Kassy.

The pair hasn't had the smoothest reality-TV romance. While they chose to be a couple in the very first week of the show, Leo was lured away to be a couple with Anna. However, he claimed he couldn't deny his feelings for Kassy. She was in the same boat, so they decided to work their way back to each other, which caused some ruckus on the island given Anna felt slighted.

As Leo and Kassy continued on in their romance, things appeared to be going smoothly until it was time for the infamous Casa Amor. Despite Leo mentioning he didn't think he could be swayed by another woman, he quickly fell for Casa Amor islander Johnnie, and the two got intimate. When that tidbit made its way around the villa, Leo found himself as public enemy number one among the season 5 contestants. The women were appalled by his "cheating" on Kassy, and Kassy herself was downright hurt and disgusted.

Then came the back-and-forth between Kassy, Leo and Johnnie. Leo coupled up with Johnnie, but was very much still into Kassy who wanted nothing to do with him. Leo told conflicting statements about his intentions with the women, and feeling frustrated, the ladies declared to be done with Leo.

However, Leo wasn't done with Kassy. He's been trying hard to win Kassy back. It appears to be working. From the poetry to the professions of love to the applaud-worthy dance number in the Heart Race Challenge, Leo got his way back into Kassy's good graces (and ours a bit too), sealing the occasion with a few stolen kisses.

Keep in mind that as Leo has been chasing after Kassy, Kassy has been giving into some newly emerged feelings for Johnnie. She and Johnnie have quite the flirtatious banter and even shared a steamy kiss in the Soul Ties sections of the villa.

With all that said, what will Kassy do as the women on the island have the power to make the final decisions about coupling heading toward the end of the season?

Well, sorry to disappoint all those on the anti-Leo train, but we're pretty confident Kassy will choose to recouple with him. As we said, Leo has clearly won over Kassy again with his gestures. Plus, Kassy admittedly appreciates having a person in the villa that only has eyes for her (at this point). Even though Kassy has repeatedly expressed the difficulty of trusting Leo since he slept with Johnnie, she's also talked about how undeniable her connection to him is.

If our prediction proves to be correct, we could see a scenario in which the duo winds up as one of the final two couples of the season. It's probably unlikely they will win over Hannah and Marco, but anything is possible.

Love Island USA season 5 fans surprisingly root for Leo and Kassy to reunite

It looks like we aren't the only ones seeing a Kassy and Leo reunion on the horizon. In fact, many fans are actually rooting for it to happen, although some reluctantly. Check out a few tweets we found.

I wouldn’t be mad if Kassy & Leo got back together 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/AWdgqfB2d0August 22, 2023 See more

I love watching Leo and Kassy #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/0MwUwduzeVAugust 22, 2023 See more

Sorry y’all Leo & Kassy got me I genuinely like them together and think they’re meant to be #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/futfCNbWcSAugust 22, 2023 See more

Leo’s heart rate challenge… Kassy if you fold I won’t judge 😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/bwvm0i9M0BAugust 22, 2023 See more

The difference between Kassy & Leo vs Kay Kay & Keenan is Kassy made Leo WORK FOR IT & Leo took accountability for his actions, Kay Kay on the other hand accepted a gaslit “apology” without having Keenan taking ANY accountability or work for it #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/2Xd4CHo1ZPAugust 22, 2023 See more

Love Island USA season 5 continues to debut new episodes on Peacock in the US.