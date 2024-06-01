Bel-Air season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the hit drama

In the words of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Will Smith, "Summer, summer, summertime." Bel-Air season 3 debuts this summer and the temperatures outside won't be the only thing heating up. The new episodes have plenty of hot drama that should once again keep fans locked in and clamoring for more.

Here’s everything we know about Bel-Air season 3.

Bel-Air season 3 premieres on Thursday, August 15 on Peacock in the US.

Those interested in following along with new episodes of Bel-Air or want to go back and watch the series from the beginning will need a subscription to Peacock as the series is a Peacock original. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.

While we don't yet have information about a UK release for season 3, previous episodes are available on NOW. As more information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.

Bel-Air season 3 cast

Coco Jones, Bel-Air (Image credit: Peacock)

Thankfully, the main cast remains the same, not changing from Bel-AIr season 2. That means back as Will Smith is of course, Jabari Banks. To date, Bel-Air is Banks’ most notable onscreen role, but given his rising star, we suspect we will see him in many more projects to come.

Fan-favorite Coco Jones is also reprising her role as Hillary Banks. Jones has previously been featured in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Good Luck Charlie and White Elephant. Most recently, the actress talented flexed her musical chops and earned a Grammy in 2024.

The entire list of series regulars is as follows:

Jabari Banks as Will

Adrian Holmes (At That Age, V Wars) as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) as Lisa

Bel-Air season 3 plot

Here is the official synopsis of season 3:

"In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?

"Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home. "

Bel-Air season 3 trailer

A trailer for season 3 is not yet availble. However, when it's released we'll place it here.