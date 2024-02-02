Fact vs Fiction: Genius: MLK/X episode 2 — what happened to Malcolm X's brother Reginald?

In Genius: MLK/X episode 2, thanks to his brother Reginald (Freddie Fulton), Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre) is settling into the Nation of Islam community. Things are going well until Elijah Muhammed (Ron Cephas Jones) puts Malcolm X in the awkward position of kicking his brother out of his leadership position in the faith.

Elsewhere, Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Coretta (Weruche Opia) face a harsh critic of their relationship in the form of his father, but that doesn't stop the two from ultimately getting married. But the newlyweds spend their wedding night in a funeral home.

Was any of this true or just dramatizations for the series? Here's everything that we found out.

What happened when Martin Luther King Sr. was introduced to Coretta Scott?

Weruche Opia and Kelvin Harrison Jr., Genius: MLK/X (Image credit: National Geographic/Richard DuCree)

The fiction

Martin Luther King Jr. takes Coretta to the King family home in Georgia so his then-girlfriend can meet Martin Luther King Sr. (Lennie James) and Alberta Williams King (LisaGay Hamilton). As the foursome sits down to eat, it doesn't take long for things to get uncomfortable at the dinner table.

The patriarch first remarks that underneath Coretta's opera training is a country girl, which comes off as a bit of a slight. Additionally, he brings up running into Martins's ex, Mabel Wilson, and laments that she and Martin called it quits. The senior even goes on to discuss how the young woman was a "catch" with "much to share and much to offer."

Coretta is left visibly upset and excuses herself from the table.

The fact

According to Boston Magazine , the introduction between Coretta and her soon-to-be father-in-law wasn't smooth at all. Upon meeting, Martin Luther King Sr. shared:



"He's [King Jr.] gone out with some of the finest girls — beautiful girls, intelligent, from fine families. Those girls have a lot to offer."

These aren't exactly the warmest of words to welcome someone into the fold. We're glad the words didn't deter Coretta from continuing her courtship with Martin Luther King Jr.

Did Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife spend their wedding night in a funeral home?

The fiction

It's the wedding day of the Civil Rights legends, and they have an intimate ceremony at a home. Although viewers don't get to see the actual nuptials, the episode shows the two talking about how their marriage will go pre-wedding ceremony and then cuts to the reception. The families of Martin and Coretta enjoy themselves on the front lawn, talking and laughing and participating in your usual customary reception activities.

Unfortunately, the pair end the night with their suitcases knocking on a door. A man opens the door to R.W. Jones Funeral Parlor and guesses the newlyweds were unable to find a hotel vacancy in town. Coretta confirms this by saying, "Not for us." The kind gentleman then lets the couple in and directs them to an empty guest room upstairs that was oddly directed with owls.

The fact

As shared by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Standford University , the pair did spend their first night as a married couple in a funeral home. They wed at the home of Coretta's parents on the front lawn, with Martin Luther King Sr. performing the ceremony. Unfortunately, after the reception, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta were unable to find a hotel willing to rent them a room for the night in segregated Alabama, so the funeral home served as their alternative option.

Why was Malcolm X's brother Reginald kicked out of the Nation of Islam?

Aaron Pierre and Freddie Fulton, Genius: MLK/X (Image credit: National Geographic/Richard DuCree)

The fiction

Malcolm X is a free man and becoming a rising star in the Nation of Islam. On one night in particular, he galvanizes a crowd of people not knowing Elijah Muhammed is present. After concluding his speaking engagement, Elijah has a conversation with Malcolm X one-on-one, and the Nation of Islam's top leader first commends Malcolm X on a job well done. He then pivots to ask a favor.

Elijah states that Malcolm X's brother Reginald will be "relieved of his duties in the Nation" and "we cannot turn a blind eye to inappropriate relationships." Malcolm X believes Elijah is mistaken, but the leader assures Malcolm X he wouldn't be discussing this if he wasn't certain. Additionally, Elijah repeats Malcolm X's words of commitment to serve the Nation of Islam and the leader. Not only does Elijah want Malcolm X to inform his brother that he will no longer be a minister in the Harlem Temple, but he also wants Malcolm X to take his place.

By the end of the episode, Malcolm X shares the news of the demotion with his little brother.

The fact

According to The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley , Reginald was allegedly carrying on an improper relationship with the then-secretary of the New York Temple, and another person learned of the affair and reported it to Elijah Muhammad. Reginald is suspended from the Nation, and Malcolm X comes to disown his brother for a time. Sadly, Reginald would eventually come to suffer from a mental illness.