True Lies: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the TV show

What better way to spice up a marriage than to recruit your wife to join your secret life as an international spy? That is the basic premise of True Lies, the James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger movie from the '90s that is now getting a TV adaptation on CBS.

The movie version of True Lies starred Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku and Grant Heslov. Both Cameron and Schwarzenegger had bigger movies in the '90s, but the action-comedy has always been a fun watch and has a number of fans. How will they enjoy this new TV series?

Too soon to tell, but let’s take a look at everything that you need to know about the new True Lies TV show.

True Lies is joining the CBS lineup on Wednesday, March 1, airing at 10 pm ET/PT. This premiere date is a shift from what was previously announced, as CBS had originally intended to roll the show out on Thursday, February 23, before moving it to what would be its normal time slot. Now fans don't have to worry about any potential confusion with when True Lies airs, as it is set to be a Wednesday show from the get-go.

There's no confirmed info at this time about if/when True Lies is going to be available for UK viewers.

True Lies plot

The premise for the True Lies TV show is very much in line with the plot of the film, though CBS clearly states that the show is "inspired" by the James Cameron movie, so don't expect a copy-and-paste storyline. Here is the official plot for CBS' True Lies:

"True Lies follows Harry Tasker, a first-class international spy for US intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen, a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure — all while keeping their adventures a secret from their children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers' emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love."

Matt Nix wrote the pilot episode and is an executive producer, while Anthony Hemingway is also an executive producer and the director of the pilot episode. Cameron is onboard as an executive producer, as is McG.

True Lies cast

Taking over the roles of Harry and Helen from Schwarzenegger and Curtis are Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, respectively. Howey is best known for his time as Kevin Ball on the hit Showtime series Shameless, though he's also appeared in projects like Day Shift, Stuber and SEAL Team. Gonzaga was most recently seen in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, playing the character Nikki Ramos; other roles include Kenan, Space Force and Wrecked.

Other members of the regular cast include Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel) as Maria, Omar Miller (Ballers) as Gib, Mike O'Gorman (Vice Principals) as Luther, Annabella Didion (Outer Banks) as Dana and Lucas Jaye (Fuller House) as Jake. Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation) is set to appear as a guest star, playing Omega Sector Director Trilby.

True Lies trailer

Check out the trailer for the True Lies TV series right here:

How to watch True Lies

The True Lies TV series airs on CBS, so anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription can watch the show live on their local CBS station. CBS is also available on a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. US Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch the show live with access to their local CBS station live stream (only available if you are a Paramount Plus Premium subscriber). The latest episodes are also available to stream the day after they air for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

The original True Lies movie is available to watch through digital on-demand.