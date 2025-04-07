Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted takes drastic measures to deal with Leslie problem?
She’s becoming an even bigger thorn in his side.
Over the past several weeks, Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) has made it perfectly clear that she has it out for Ted (Maurice Johnson) and the Richardson family. She’s determined to get payback on Ted for abruptly ending their affair years ago, and she’s insistent that their daughter is given her rightful place in the Richardson family. Now it would seem to us that Leslie could achieve the latter for Eva (Ambyr Michelle) by just telling Ted the truth, but hey, what would be the soapy theatrics in that?
With Leslie continuing to pop up around Ted and her even attending Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) awards ceremony, we suspect she’s about to do some more things that make Ted even more concerned about his secret affair leaking out. He and Nicole thus far presented themselves around town as if they have the perfect marriage, and if Leslie keeps presenting herself as a threat to that image, we have to suspect that Ted may soon take drastic measures to protect his family.
Now, we’ve previously theorized that Ted would turn to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) for help. The savvy attorney clearly has a knack for helping to bury family secrets, evidenced by the role he played in covering up whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) has been hiding. So Bill could come to the aid of Ted if he’s in trouble. However, owing Bill a favor or letting him have leverage over you can be rather dangerous.
So we have to consider that Ted handles matters on his own. We can imagine a scenario in which Ted plots to get rid of Leslie. While it’s always possible that he could take the murderous route and try to eliminate her, there’s also a chance he could do some digging on Leslie to find leverage to get her to go away. Considering she was responsible for the crash that almost killed Nicole’s assistant, perhaps Ted finds evidence of Leslie’s crime. If that proves to be the case, Ted can either make sure Leslie goes to prison or blackmail her.
For now, this is all based on hunches, but Ted has a big Leslie problem on his hands that he has to deal with soon.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
General Hospital spoilers: Ava uses Ric’s crash to earn a huge payday?
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a secret weapon to take down Kyle?