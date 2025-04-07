Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted takes drastic measures to deal with Leslie problem?

By published

She’s becoming an even bigger thorn in his side.

Maurice Johnson as Ted in the hospital in Beyond the Gates
Maurice Johnson, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Over the past several weeks, Beyond the GatesLeslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) has made it perfectly clear that she has it out for Ted (Maurice Johnson) and the Richardson family. She’s determined to get payback on Ted for abruptly ending their affair years ago, and she’s insistent that their daughter is given her rightful place in the Richardson family. Now it would seem to us that Leslie could achieve the latter for Eva (Ambyr Michelle) by just telling Ted the truth, but hey, what would be the soapy theatrics in that?

With Leslie continuing to pop up around Ted and her even attending Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) awards ceremony, we suspect she’s about to do some more things that make Ted even more concerned about his secret affair leaking out. He and Nicole thus far presented themselves around town as if they have the perfect marriage, and if Leslie keeps presenting herself as a threat to that image, we have to suspect that Ted may soon take drastic measures to protect his family.

Now, we’ve previously theorized that Ted would turn to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) for help. The savvy attorney clearly has a knack for helping to bury family secrets, evidenced by the role he played in covering up whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) has been hiding. So Bill could come to the aid of Ted if he’s in trouble. However, owing Bill a favor or letting him have leverage over you can be rather dangerous.

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie smiling in Beyond the Gates

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

So we have to consider that Ted handles matters on his own. We can imagine a scenario in which Ted plots to get rid of Leslie. While it’s always possible that he could take the murderous route and try to eliminate her, there’s also a chance he could do some digging on Leslie to find leverage to get her to go away. Considering she was responsible for the crash that almost killed Nicole’s assistant, perhaps Ted finds evidence of Leslie’s crime. If that proves to be the case, Ted can either make sure Leslie goes to prison or blackmail her.

For now, this is all based on hunches, but Ted has a big Leslie problem on his hands that he has to deal with soon.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.

