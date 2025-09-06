New on Netflix September 6-12: 6 new shows, movies and specials to binge this week

Want to find something new to watch on Netflix this week? You're in the right place because I'll find you your next movie night entertainment or bingeable series.

As What to Watch's streaming editor, it's my job to keep tabs on all the new releases across streaming services, including Netflix, and since so much comes to Netflix each week I create a curated list to help you follow the must-watch new releases.

This week my list covers all new Netflix Originals between Saturday, September 6 and Friday, September 12, both inclusive.

We've got stand-up specials, dating shows, international dramas and docuseries, so whatever it is you sign up to Netflix for, you'll find something to watch.

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You

Comedian Jordan Jensen gets their first Netflix stand-up special this week in the form of Take Me With You.

This special will see Jensen talk about, according to Netflix, "failing at femininity, the paradox that is “self love” and the horrors of trying to find it".

Releases on Tuesday, September 9

aka Charlie Sheen

(Image credit: Netflix)

The actor behind Two and a Half Men and Anger Management is the subject of new Netflix docuseries aka Charlie Sheen, which releases in its entirety this week.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

aka charts the life and times of the actor, looking at how he came to prominence and then fell in the public eye due to a string of controversies. The actor is set to reflect on these amidst a eight-year bout of sobriety

Releases on Wednesday, September 10

Love is Blind France & Love Is Blind Brazil season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has two different spin-offs of Love Is Blind releasing on the same day, so I've combined them into one entry. There's the debut of Love Is Blind: France as well as the return of Love Is Blind: Brazil, with the fifth season dubbed 'It's Never Too Late' bringing only contestants who are over 50.

As always, Love Is Blind sees a group of single people put in pods so that the only way for them to communicate is digitally. They have to build connections without ever seeing each other, and the ultimate test is when they're finally put face-to-face. The contestants are gathered from the region of the show, so this week brings Brazilians and French.

Both release on Wednesday, September 10

Beauty in Black season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tyler Perry's drama series Beauty in Black returns for a second season this week, following on from the first in 2024. The season is releasing in two parts, but we only have the release date for the first right now: Thursday, September 11.

Beauty in Black is about a nightclub dancer who ingratiates herself with the family behind the club and a successful fashion brand. By season two she's settled herself as its new matriarch but this has made her plenty of enemies, and she'll need to navigate the new minefield of this family she's joined.

Releases on Thursday, September 11

The Wrong Paris

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next up a romantic comedy movie that seems stolen straight from Hallmark, The Wrong Paris stars Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fode.

The Wrong Paris is about a woman who signs up for an exotic dating show filmed in Paris. She only discovers too late that, as the title suggests, this is the city in Texas rather than the capital of France. However her attempts to get eliminated from the competition go awry when she finds herself falling for the bachelor at the heart of the show.

Maledictions

(Image credit: Netflix)

We travel back to South America for the final entry in this list: Maledictions is an Argentinian thriller series which releases in its entirety on the same day.

The story is about a kidnap plot which sees the daughter of a governor taken away in the midst of an important law being passed. As the governor negotiates to free his child, secrets from the past are revealed.