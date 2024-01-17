This Is Me...Now: A Love Story — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jennifer Lopez movie

Jennifer Lopez is back in the brand-new film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. The 2024 new movie entry is an interesting narrative from the pop star as it is reflective of her personal healing and her much-talked-about journey to love. Again, with a narrative component to the story, J Lo fans will have to tune in to see how much of the movie is rooted in her own ups and downs in romance and how much is fictionalized for the project.

Here’s everything we know about This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video on Friday, February 16. Those interested in watching the film will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story plot

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart."

The script was penned by Jennifer Lopez and Matt Walton.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story cast

Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, leading the way in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story is actress/musician/dancer/producer, Jennifer Lopez. She hardly needs an introduction as she’s been in many movies over the years including Selena, Enough, Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner and recently, Shotgun Wedding and The Mother. As a musician, she’s sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Lopez is joined by a plethora of all-star talent including Emmy winners, Grammy nominees and a two-time Oscar winner in her husband, Ben Affleck (Air). Here is a list of Lopez’s co-stars:

Fat Joe (Hustle)

Trevor Noah (The Daily Show)

Kim Petras (Los Espookys)

Post Malone (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Keke Palmer (Nope)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish)

Jay Shetty

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Miles from Tomorrowland)

Sadhguru

Tony Bellissimo (All the Queen’s Men)

Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars)

Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish)

Paul Raci (The Mother)

Bella Gagliano

Brandon Delsid (Holiday Boyfriend)

Ashley Versher (American Auto)

Malcolm Kelner (Welcome to Chippendales)

Alix Angelis (Forgotten)

Danielle Larracuente (Snowfall)

Matthew Law (The Oval)

Ben Affleck (The Flash)

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story trailer

The trailer certainly makes the film look like a standout from other upcoming big releases. Check out the video clip below.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story director, Dave Meyers

Dave Meyers hails from the music world in the sense that most of his previous directing credits are for music videos. He’s worked with the likes of Lopez, Drake, Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, Harry Styles, Anderson.Paak and more. In terms of film, he’s directed Foolish and The Hitcher.