Watch the rise and fall of a real-life NFL star in American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, a new sporting TV series that premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

Aaron Hernandez will look at the NFL player of the same name, a tight end for the New England Patriots. His career was called short when he was charged for murder, with more possible crimes to his name too. Josh Rivera plays the lead role as Hernandez.

Created by TV legend Ryan Murphy (of American Horror Story, Dahmer and Grotesquerie fame), American Sports Story is a new anthology TV drama looking to depict real-life dramas stemming from the sporting world. Aaron Hernandez's story is the first but probably not the last.

So if you're curious about this new TV show, here's how to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez online or on TV.

How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez in the US

People living in the US can watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez in two separate ways.

Firstly is on cable, with the show playing on FX. The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 pm ET/PT and each new episode will play at the same time weekly.

If you don't currently have FX as part of your cable plan, several live TV streaming services offer the channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Your other option is via cable, with each episode of Aaron Hernandez playing on the streaming service Hulu one day after it plays on FX.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or $17.99 for its ad-free one, but those are its standalone prices. If you go for the Disney Bundle you can pay $9.99 per month and get Disney Plus alongside Hulu, and if you buy Hulu with Live TV (mentioned above) you get access to Hulu as well as cable channels.

Here's when each episode hits FX, and remember that the Hulu release date is the day after:

Episode 1: Tuesday, September 17

Episode 2: Tuesday, September 17

Episode 3: Tuesday, September 24

Episode 4: Tuesday, October 1

Episode 5: Tuesday, October 8

Episode 6: Tuesday, October 15

Episode 7: Tuesday, October 22

Episode 8: Tuesday, October 29

Episode 9: Tuesday, November 5

Episode 10: Tuesday, November 12

Can you watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez in the UK

While many FX and Hulu shows end up airing on Disney Plus in the UK, that's not necessarily going to be the case for American Sports Story.

That's because no streaming option has been announced for the show in the UK just yet, even though many other FX shows do have Disney Plus dates announced. This isn't totally unexpected as sports-related shows are often the ones that don't make the journey over the Atlantic.

What makes this inconvenient is that, until Friday, September 27, there's a limited-time deal on Disney Plus. If you sign up before then, you can get the ad-enabled tier for £1.99 per month (£4.99 normally) for three months. But since we don't know if American Sports Story will play on the platform, it's impossible to say if this deal will prove useful or not.

We'll update this article if American Sports Story gets confirmed for Disney Plus, or any other streaming platform.

Can you watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez in Australia

As in the UK, there's not been any announced streaming option for American Sports Story in Australia, so you might have trouble watching it.

Often, FX and Hulu shows play on Disney Plus in Australia, but not all do, especially sports-related ones. So it's not clear if American Sports Story will ever stream in Australia, but we'll update this article if anything changes.

How to watch American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch American Sports Story: American Hernandez you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Check out our list of the best VPNs for streaming to find your options.