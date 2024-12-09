Netflix adds one of the most controversial and biggest movies of the year

Colleen Hoover fans turned out in mass numbers to watch It Ends With Us in movie theaters this past summer, and now they can do the same for the movie on Netflix, as It Ends with Us is now streaming on the platform in the US.

It Ends With Us, based on Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name, tracks the relationship of Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively) and her boyfriend Ryle (Justin Baldoni). When an old flame from Lily’s past reenters her life (Brandon Sklenar), it brings dark truths about her relationship with Ryle to the surface. The movie also stars Jenny Slate, Hasan Minaj, Kevin McKidd and Amy Morton. Baldoni directed the movie while Lively was a producer.

The reaction toward the movie was mostly split between critics and moviegoers. While It Ends With Us’ Rotten Tomatoes score has it “Rotten” at 56% (read WTW’s It Ends With Us review for our thoughts), 90% of general audiences gave it a positive rating, earning the site’s “Verified Hot” label. Fans also showed their support for the movie with their wallets, as It Ends With Us has earned $350 million at the global box office. It won’t be surprising to see It Ends With Us quickly rise up the charts of Netflix’s most watched titles.

Though in order to stream It Ends With Us on Netflix, you must be a Netflix subscriber in the US. If you don’t have Netflix and don’t want to add to your monthly streaming bill, you can rent It Ends With Us through digital on-demand platforms for a one-time cost.

While the fact that It Ends With Us was based on a best-selling book from Hoover (and was actually the first of her work to receive a big screen adaptation) was enough to drum up interest in the movie, it soon became one of the buzziest titles of the year for other reasons. Some criticized the movie for “glamorizing” domestic abuse, particularly around some of the marketing strategies for the movie. There also was speculation of tension between Baldoni and Lively as the two were rarely seen together promoting the movie.

But if you simply want to just watch the movie and not worry about the talk surrounding it, you can do just that right now on Netflix. For those in the UK, It Ends With Us is available to rent on Prime Video.

Check out the It Ends With Us trailer right here for a quick preview:

