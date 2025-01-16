In need of a good laugh? One of Them Days may be just the thing you need as the 2025 new movie is one of the first must-see comedies of the year. But when, where and how can you watch One of Them Days? We’re here to help you with that.

Keke Palmer and SZA lead this comedy that sees two best friends go on a hilarious journey to drum up enough money to pay their rent, running into all kinds of characters along the way. WTW’s official One of Them Days review described the movie as one that keeps the jokes coming one after another, making it an incredibly fun watch.

To find out for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch One of Them Days right now.

How to watch One of Them Days in movie theaters

One of Them Days is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters, so if you want to see the new comedy, you’ll have to go see it with others on the big screen (at this time we don’t have any info on a UK release date for the movie).

To find out where One of Them Days is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango to see all the locations in your area that are playing the movie and the available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket for One of Them Days directly through these sites.

If you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater or movie theater chain, you should look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Not only do these allow you to see if movies like One of Them Days and others are playing at your favorite movie theater, but many also provide free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets for subscribers/members to enjoy, as well as deals on concessions. Various US and UK movie theater chains offer these types of programs.

Is One of Them Days streaming?

No, One of Them Days is not available to stream right now, so the only way to watch it is at your local movie theater.

Sony Pictures has not made any details available for the movie’s at-home/streaming plans. We can guess that it will first become available to buy or rent via digital on-demand, though the timeline for that is TBD. Only after that will it become part of a streaming service’s library. The most likely one is Netflix, as Sony and the streamer currently have a deal in place.

But as of right now nothing is confirmed, so we’ll update this post if any news regarding One of Them Day’s streaming plans becomes available.

What else to know about One of Them Days

A pair of Rap Sh!t veterans made their big screen debut with One of Them Days, as Lawrence Lamont directed the movie from a script by Syreeta Singleton. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“Best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.”

Starring alongside Palmer and SZA in the movie are Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James and Katt Williams.

In addition to our positive review of the movie, One of Them Days is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication with a score of…

Get a preview of the antics to come in the movie by watching the One of Them Days trailer directly below: