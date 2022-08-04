Devil in the White City: everything we know about Keanu Reeves-led drama series

The story of one of America’s first serial killers is coming to TV with the adaptation of Devil in the White City and big names including Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are behind it. Hulu officially announced the series after Reeves was in talks earlier in 2022.

A project based on the best-selling non-fiction book from Erik Larson The Devil in the White City (opens in new tab) has been in the works for years, dating as far back as 2010 when DiCaprio optioned the rights with the hope to turn it into a movie with him as the star and Scorsese directing. While those plans never came to fruition, both, along with Reeves, are now behind this TV adaptation as executive producers.

Here is everything that we know about Devil in the White City.

Hulu officially ordered The Devil in the White City TV series on August 4, but it could be a while before the show makes its way to the streaming service, as no release date or even a release window was offered.

With Hulu backing it, we know the show is going to premiere on the streaming service for US audiences whenever it is ready. We can guess that Disney Plus will be the home in the UK, but that is unconfirmed at this point.

What is the Devil in the White City plot?

Devil in the White City tells two parallel stories of men who would leave their mark on history at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The first is Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who was the driving force behind the planning of the World’s Fair, which included displays of the lightbulb and the Ferris Wheel for the first time. The other is Dr. H. H. Holmes, who is regarded as America’s first modern serial killer.

Who is in the Devil in the White City cast?

Keanu Reeves (Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Right now, Keanu Reeves is the only confirmed cast member, playing Daniel H. Burnham. This is one of the most prominent TV roles for The Matrix and John Wick star in his career. Reeves has worked sparingly in TV since his early days. Since the 1990s, the only TV role that Reeves has had that wasn't a one-off guest appearance was in the crime comedy Swedish Dicks (available to watch on Tubi, if you’re curious).

Leonardo DiCaprio had been attached to star in Devil in the White City early on, but at this time it is not expected for DiCaprio to appear in the series.

Who is directing Devil in the White City?

With the other big name being Martin Scorsese, one could easily think that the Goodfellas director is going to be behind the camera for Devil in the White City. While Scorsese has directed some TV episodes before (most notably the pilots for Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl), he is not expected to direct any episodes for Devil in the White City.

Instead, Todd Field has been tapped to direct the series. Field is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker for In the Bedroom and Little Children. He has a new movie in 2022, TÁR with Cate Blanchett.

Is there a Devil in the White City trailer?

Considering that the show was just officially announced and casting is still underway, we’re a ways away from a trailer being ready for the show.

But, when that or any other news about Devil in the White City is shared we will update this post.