Emmerdale spoilers: Robert bears witness as psycho John kills Aaron!

Robert is horrified when John grabs Aaron and jumps off a cliff…

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden tries to save Aaron from John but is it too late in Monday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having sussed that his husband John is a psycho, Aaron Dingle wants out. And he wants to find his missing best mate. Mack, who he thinks is trapped somewhere in the woods.

As Aaron tries to break free of John's clutches, Robert's not far behind on a mission to save his ex from his nutter brother.

Having got John's mum's address from Pollard, Robert tears over to the cottage where a bitter confrontation blows up.

Finding Aaron gone, Robert lays into John, accusing him of murder.

Defiant, the killer paramedic floors Robert with a sucker punch. After checking he's still breathing, John legs it after his runaway husband.

As Aaron claws his way through the woods, trying to work out where Mack could be, he comes to a dead end when his search takes him to a huge gorge.

John then looms into view, covered in blood. Aaron doesn't believe a word of his explanation and as John unravels, he realises just how unhinged his husband is.

Urging John to tell him where he can find Mack, Aaron's making headway when Robert turns up and turns John's unease on its head.

Turning on Aaron, furious John rants and raves. Not about to let Robert have Aaron, John then calls the police – spinning a story to frame Robert – before leaping off the cliff with Aaron in his arms…

In the shop, Paddy shares his concerns about John with Victoria.

