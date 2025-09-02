Emmerdale spoilers: Robert bears witness as psycho John kills Aaron!

Spoilers
By published

Airs Monday 8th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Robert finds John and Aaron
Robert is horrified when John grabs Aaron and jumps off a cliff… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden tries to save Aaron from John but is it too late in Monday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having sussed that his husband John is a psycho, Aaron Dingle wants out. And he wants to find his missing best mate. Mack, who he thinks is trapped somewhere in the woods.

As Aaron tries to break free of John's clutches, Robert's not far behind on a mission to save his ex from his nutter brother.

Aaron John and Robert

Is Robert about to witness Aaron's murder at the hands of secret killer John? (Image credit: ITV)

Having got John's mum's address from Pollard, Robert tears over to the cottage where a bitter confrontation blows up.

Finding Aaron gone, Robert lays into John, accusing him of murder.

Defiant, the killer paramedic floors Robert with a sucker punch. After checking he's still breathing, John legs it after his runaway husband.

Robert accuses John of murder

Robert tracks down John having got his mum's address from Pollard (Image credit: ITV)

Robert accuses John of murder

When Robert accuses John of murder, things turn physical (Image credit: ITV)

Robert confronts John

Robert punches John… (Image credit: ITV)

Robert confronts John

… but it's Robert who ends up knocked out cold by his psycho brother John (Image credit: ITV)

As Aaron claws his way through the woods, trying to work out where Mack could be, he comes to a dead end when his search takes him to a huge gorge.

John then looms into view, covered in blood. Aaron doesn't believe a word of his explanation and as John unravels, he realises just how unhinged his husband is.

Urging John to tell him where he can find Mack, Aaron's making headway when Robert turns up and turns John's unease on its head.

Turning on Aaron, furious John rants and raves. Not about to let Robert have Aaron, John then calls the police – spinning a story to frame Robert – before leaping off the cliff with Aaron in his arms…

Aaron has a showdown with John

Aaron has twigged that John is unhinged and is trying to escape (Image credit: ITV)

John and Aaron thrash it out

John tries to talk round Aaron who is desperate to get his husband to tell him where he can find Mack (Image credit: ITV)

John jumps off a cliff and takes Aaron with him

John isn't about to let Aaron and Robert reconcile (Image credit: ITV)

Robert finds John and Aaron

But when Robert rocks up, John flies into a rage. After making a call to the police to frame Robert, John grabs Aaron and jumps from the top of a cliff… (Image credit: ITV)

In the shop, Paddy shares his concerns about John with Victoria.

Paddy and Victoria collude

Paddy and Victoria discuss their concerns about John's welfare (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch