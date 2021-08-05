‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ set for season 2 on Disney Plus

Get ready for some more adventures with the Bad Batch, as Disney Plus has announced that the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for season two. The streaming service says that the show is expected to return in 2022.

The news comes as the first of the two-part finale for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season one is set to become available on the streaming service as soon as the calendar turns to Aug. 6.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows an elite and experimental group of Stormtrooper clones known as the Bad Batch. They are forced to navigate the galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars and the early days of the empire, as they were one of the only groups that were not impacted by Order 66 that wiped out the jedi.

Dave Filoni serves as the executive producer, as he has taken ownership of the Star Wars TV universe, having created Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian and the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Jennifer Corbett is the head writer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Noshir Dalal, Rhea Pearlman, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Bob Bergen and Ming-Na Wen, reprising her live action role as Fennec Shand.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will wrap up its first season on Aug. 13. Catch up with the first season on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus has made a big commitment to Star Wars. The Mandalorian was the first and one of the biggest hits for the streaming platform. Fans already know they are getting additional live-action series with the previously mentioned The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, but Disney Plus has plans for a total of 16 Star Wars-based shows, including a Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor.

All of these shows — as well as Marvel and other Disney Plus original content — will play exclusively on Disney Plus, which means if you want to watch you’ll need a subscription. Disney Plus is priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the full year. Consumers can also opt for the Disney streaming bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a monthly fee of $13.99.

Also: What's new on Disney Plus in August 2021