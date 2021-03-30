'The Bad Batch' trailer: Animated Star Wars may still be better than live-action

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the first trailer for The Bad Batch on Disney Plus. It's part of the next generation of Star Wars spinoffs coming to the streaming service. And judging from the 2 minutes and 4 seconds we've seen thus far, it's going to be one hell of a watch.

And it should be, because The Bad Batch is coming to us from the same bunch behind The Clone Wars, which is still an excellent (if long) series in the Star Wars universe. It's even found its way into canon, which also makes it a near must-watch for series like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka — and also for The Bad Batch, which made its debut in The Clone Wars.

(Need even more bona fides? The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, who also did The Clone Wars as well as The Mandalorian.)

The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4. Yes, Star Wars day. The series will launch with a special 70-minute episode before settling in with new episodes starting Friday, March 7.

Here's the full take on what to expect:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Disney+ is available for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the United States, with comparable prices internationally. Even more important is that it's part of the epic Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN for just $13.99 a month. (Or $19.99 a month if you want to get rid of advertising on Hulu.)