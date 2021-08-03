Disney Plus announces LEGO Star Wars Halloween special

Disney Plus is tackling another classic holiday with LEGO Star Wars characters, announcing that LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will launch on the streaming service on Oct. 1 as part of its Hallowstream celebration. The teaser poster for the special was also shared (see below).

This is the second holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars animated special after 2020’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which saw the Star Wars sequel trilogy characters celebrate Life Day. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales isn’t specifically dealing with Halloween, rather it is meant to be a spooky offering in the spirit of the holiday.

Taking place after the events of Rise of Skywalker, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales sees Poe Dameron and BB8 make an emergency landing on Mustafar. There they meet Graballa the Hutt, who is attempting to turn Darth Vader’s castle into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While Poe waits for his X-Wing to be repaired, he meets Vaneé, a former servant of Darth Vader, who shares creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and villains from the Star Wars saga. But as they go deeper into the castle, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister plan.

(Image credit: Disney)

The voice cast for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will include Jake Green (Poe Dameron), Raphael Alejandro (Dean), Dana Snyder (Graballa the Hutt), Tony Hale (Vaneé), as well as Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Christian Slater, Trevor Devall and Matt Sloan as some classic Star Wars villains.

While fans wait for The Mandalorian season three, these LEGO Star Wars animated specials are a way to get some content in a galaxy far, far away. Just wonder what holiday they’ll tackle next. Thanksgiving?

You can watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special right now on Disney Plus.

As for Disney Plus’ Hallowstrem celebration, subscribers can expect access to plenty of Halloween-themed films and TV shows to get in the spooky spirit. Last year the lineup included films like Hocus Pocus, the Halloweentown series, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

