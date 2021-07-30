It’s time to hop aboard and take off with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, the latest Disney adventure, based on the classic amusement park ride. A highly anticipated summer blockbuster, Jungle Cruise will be available to movie fans in more ways than one, playing both in theaters and streaming simultaneously.

Jungle Cruise, which was originally slated for a July 2020 release date, is now out. The film sees a riverboat captain (Johnson) take a pair of explorers (Blunt and Jack Whitehall) up the Amazon river in the hopes of finding an ancient tree with legendary medicinal powers. However, on top of the natural dangers of the Amazon, the trio aren’t the only ones looking for the tree. Find out what What to Watch reviewer Leigh Manson thought about Jungle Cruise here .

If that catches your interest, here’s how to watch Jungle Cruise.

How to watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ in theaters

Jungle Cruise is playing in theaters and is the big, fun ride that movie theaters are made for. If you’re planning on heading out to the theater to see it, please be sure to check your local guidelines on mask mandates; the CDC has recently updated its position, recommending in certain situations and areas that masks be worn, even by vaccinated individuals.

With Jungle Cruise and other films slated to be released on the big screen again, movie theater subscriptions are handy ways to make multiplex visits more affordable. What to Watch has a review of the best movie theater subscription deals available.

How to watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ on Disney Plus

If you’re not up for a trip to the theaters, Jungle Cruise will also be available on Disney Plus via Disney Plus Premier Access. This allows Disney Plus subscribers to watch the movie from the comfort of their own home, or anywhere they can access Disney Plus, for a one-time fee of $30.

A few things you need to know about this deal. First, it is only available to Disney Plus subscribers. In addition, the $30 charge is separate from your monthly Disney Plus subscription. However, once you pay to watch the film via Premier Access, you will be able to watch it as many times as you like.

Disney has used this strategy with a handful of other films in the last year, including most recently with Black Widow. The Marvel superhero film drew in $60 million via Disney Plus Premier Access in its opening weekend, but it hasn’t been without controversy.

Jungle Cruise is the last movie as of now that will be available in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time, as upcoming Disney and Marvel movies will be getting exclusive theater releases. TBD if the company reverts back to this strategy in the future.

When will ‘Jungle Cruise’ be free on Disney Plus?

For the patient among you, Jungle Cruise will eventually be available for free on Disney Plus. Disney has set Nov. 12 as the day that Jungle Cruise can be watched for free on its streaming service.