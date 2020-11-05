The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special gets its first trailer for Disney Plus

To be completely honest, I'd forgotten that "Life Day" was a thing in the Star Wars universe. That is, until Yoda, doing his best impression of a Charles Dickens opening, reminded me, in the first trailer for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

"T'was the night before Life Day, in a galaxy far, far away. Coming together, heroes were, to celebrate the day."

Sold.

The gist is that your favorite characters from the more recent sequels — Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and more — are getting together for the Life Day feast, when a wee bit of time travel (which has blessedly stayed away from the main Star Wars timeline) strikes.

That takes them back to some of the more memorable and iconic Stars Wars events, and bringing them together with the past Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and more.

(It also explains how we see Han standing next to himself in this trailer.)

Toss in some Tchaikovsky, and here we are.

Chances are everything will end up OK and then end and we'll all learn a big lesson in the process, which is exactly what the holidays are about, right?

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special premieres Nov. 17 on Disney+.

