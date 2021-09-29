‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to launch on Disney Plus Dec. 29

Ever since Boba Fett sat down on Jabba the Hutt’s criminal throne at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, Star Wars fans have been chomping at the bit for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff series entirely centering on the galaxy’s most famous bounty hunter. The wait is almost over, as Disney Plus has announced that The Book of Boba Fett will premiere exclusively on the streaming service as of Dec. 29.

Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite character since his debut in the Star Wars universe; technically first as a cartoon in the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special, then in the flesh in The Empire Strikes Back. Fans had long wanted some justice for Boba after a seemingly unceremonious demise in Return of the Jedi, which they received in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Now we’re getting more of Fett, and his sidekick Fennec Shand. Here is the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus:

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The series stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the show’s executive producers.

Check out the official poster below.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

According to IMDb, there are seven episodes slated for The Book of Boba Fett. While Disney Plus did not share the show’s release strategy in its date announcement, it is fair to guess that individual episodes will rollout weekly, as has been the practice with The Mandalorian, Loki and other big Disney Plus original series.

It should also be noted that The Book of Boba Fett is not taking the place of The Mandalorian season 3, just filling in the gap for Disney Plus subscribers as plans for the latest season of The Mandalorian are still unknown.

If you’re itching to watch The Book of Boba Fett, first you have to make sure you are subscribed to Disney Plus to be able to watch it. A Disney Plus subscription is priced at $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment). Disney also has the Disney Bundle, which combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99.