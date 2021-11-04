'The Book of Boba Fett' casts 'The L Word' star Jennifer Beals

Disney has officially confirmed The Book of Boba Fett's third actor.

Ahead of the streaming service's two-year anniversary (set to be marked by Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12), we got our first look at the highly-anticipated spin-off from The Mandalorian, and it showed us a new face set to join the series.

About halfway through Monday's first-look trailer, Jennifer Beals was spotted as one of the Twi'lek, a race of aliens from Star Wars notable for their distinctive tentacle appendages. Shortly after the trailer was released, her involvement was confirmed in a report by Deadline.

Jennifer Beals is well known for playing Bette Porter in The L Word and its sequel series, Generation Q, but she's also recently appeared in NBC's Taken prequel series and in DC Universe's Swamp Thing.

Beals is clearly thrilled to be part of the show, as she shared the news on Twitter, writing: "So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family. The little kid in me is jumping up and down."

Beyond this first look, we don't have any more information on just how Jennifer Beals' Twi'lek character fits into The Book of Boba Fett's storyline as character specifics are being kept under wraps.

Up until now, we've only known the identity of two confirmed actors; the legendary Boba Fett himself (played by Temuera Morrison) and his mercenary companion, former assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

The recent trailer has also given us our best guess at what the series will be about. With Jabba the Hutt dead and gone, it looks like Boba Fett is shedding his "bounty hunter" identity and getting into the politics of the criminal underworld to strike it rich.

Somehow, he plans to corral Jabba's crime syndicate into an uneasy alliance formed not out of fear, but out of respect. Given the fight scene towards the end of the trailer, we're willing to bet the path towards Boba's rule is going to be anything but smooth...

The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 29.