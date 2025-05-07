VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember tv times, line-up, royal family members attending, presenter, and everything we know

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember is a special live concert marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

It will be broadcast live from Horse Guards Parade in London on BBC One and iPlayer. The Palace has confirmed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be attending.

Presented by Zoe Ball, the organisers have now revealed a great line-up of stars who will be performing. The performances will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Here's everything we know...

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember tv times

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be attending (Image credit: Getty Images)

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember will air live on BBC One on Thursday May 8 from 8 pm to 10 pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The concert is two hours long.

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember concert line-up

West End star Samantha Barks is part of the line-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

The line-up includes Samantha Barks, Fleur East, John Newman, Victor Ray, Freya Ridings, Keala Settle alongside renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Calum Scott, The Darkness, Toploader, Tom Walker, and Sir Willard White.

Also taking part are Strictly Come Dancing professionals Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Lauren Oakley, and Kai Widdrington.

Dames Joan Collins, Mary Berry, and Sheila Hancock will also be lending their voices to the commemoration. And actor Brian Cox will deliver one of Winston Churchill's iconic speeches.

Dad's Army VE Day revival

Kevin Eldon, Iain Glen, Nigel Havers, Sir Derek Jacobi, Larry Lamb, Alex Macqueen and Daniel Mays will entertain the crowds with a performance of classic comedy Dad's Army.

Who's singing The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Calum Scott (above) will sing "The White Cliffs of Dover" and Samantha Barks will perform "We'll Meet Again".

Who's presenting?

Zoe Ball is the presenter. She said: "I'm truly honoured to play a small role in the celebrations of such a momentous occasion. My dear Dad Johnny Ball was six years old on VE Day, his memories of that time are incredible. Our great-grandparents, and grandparents, our families and our nation went through so much. We must always remember the bravery and sacrifices of so many for our freedom, and this will be a special night with some magnificent performances."

Are King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially attending the VE Day concert?

Yes, the palace said: "The King and Queen will attend a live celebratory concert from Horse Guards Parade to conclude the national VE Day commemorations."

What else is the BBC showing on VE Day? When is the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey?

On VE Day, Thursday May 8, the BBC will show VE Day 80: The Nation Remembers from 10.45 am to 1.30 pm. It will provide coverage of a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of the World War Two generation. Petroc Trelawny provides commentary, while invited guests share their memories. From the BBC's studio in St James's Park, Sophie Raworth is joined by special guests, talking about their experiences of the war years.

See our TV Guide for full listings.