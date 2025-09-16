Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Harper warn to BACK-OFF?
Airs Tuesday 23 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Jo Langham (played by Maddison Brown) and her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) are on the move on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
They will be moving into the beach house currently owned by Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), after she leaves Summer Bay to travel the world.
However, this means that Irene's current lodgers, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) need to find somewhere else to live.
Despite the awkward tension between them, Jo secretly takes it upon herself to help Harper find somewhere to rent with Dana.
Unfortunately, once again Harper is not happy about Jo moving in on her territory.
Not only is Jo on/off dating Harper's ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), but she's about to move into Harper's home too.
So when Jo stops by the beach house, Harper makes it VERY clear that she needs to BACK-OFF!
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) warns his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) that she needs to STOP meddling between Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) and his dad, Adrian (Tom Matthews).
Roo is determined to protect foster child Cohen and has already threatened to call the Police on Adrian if he doesn't stay away!
However, after a warning from both Alf and social worker Harper, Roo decides to give Adrian another chance and invites him over for dinner.
But the question is, does confused Cohen want to get to know his long-lost dad after all this time?
